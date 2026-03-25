50 Cent Calls Out Usher For Coming To Diddy's Defense

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Usher said that Diddy has been "misrepresented" in the public and described him as his "mentor" while speaking with Forbes.

50 Cent reacted to Usher's viral comments on Diddy in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of People covering the story while adding in the caption: "Usher like I don’t want people to know what he did to my ass. I’m a grown man now my ass is off limits. LOL." 50 Cent had been at odds with Diddy for years and even teamed up with Netflix to detail the allegations against him in the docu-series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

When 50 shared his post, many fans in the comments section agreed with his take on the situation. "Usher don’t want them tapes released," one user remarked. Another added: "'Misrepresented?' He stomped out a girl in the lobby of a hotel."

Read More: Usher Has Nothing But Praise For Diddy Despite Everything That's Happened

Usher's Relationship With Diddy

As for Usher's stance on Diddy, he opened up about the music industry mogul during an interview with Forbes. “I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” he said. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented.”

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect,” he continued. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that’s tangible. So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. That’s why I see him as legacy.”

After describing Diddy as a "mentor," Usher added that he chooses to remember the positive times from his career. “That’s who I see that man as. And that’s what I choose to remember,” he said. “I put respect on his name because I realized that, you know, what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do, and the way he positioned himself as a businessman. There are trials and tribulations that come with the pressures of success and power. But what we choose to do with it is what I hope that you see with me and hopefully other people that I’m involved with, right?”

Diddy has been behind bars since his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year.

Read More: 50 Cent Blames Diddy For Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Confrontation

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
usher-praise-diddy Music Usher Has Nothing But Praise For Diddy Despite Everything That's Happened
TI 50 Cent Avoiding Verzuz Battle 50 Calls Him Snitch Music T.I. Claims 50 Cent Is Avoiding A Verzuz Battle With Him, 50 Calls Him A Snitch
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Rick Ross Offers To Buy 50 Cent's Son A Puppy As Feud Intensifies
Comments 0