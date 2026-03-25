50 Cent Calls Out Usher For Coming To Diddy's Defense

50 Cent reacted to Usher's viral comments on Diddy in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of People covering the story while adding in the caption: "Usher like I don’t want people to know what he did to my ass. I’m a grown man now my ass is off limits. LOL." 50 Cent had been at odds with Diddy for years and even teamed up with Netflix to detail the allegations against him in the docu-series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

When 50 shared his post, many fans in the comments section agreed with his take on the situation. "Usher don’t want them tapes released," one user remarked. Another added: "'Misrepresented?' He stomped out a girl in the lobby of a hotel."

Usher's Relationship With Diddy

As for Usher's stance on Diddy, he opened up about the music industry mogul during an interview with Forbes. “I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” he said. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented.”

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect,” he continued. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that’s tangible. So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. That’s why I see him as legacy.”

After describing Diddy as a "mentor," Usher added that he chooses to remember the positive times from his career. “That’s who I see that man as. And that’s what I choose to remember,” he said. “I put respect on his name because I realized that, you know, what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do, and the way he positioned himself as a businessman. There are trials and tribulations that come with the pressures of success and power. But what we choose to do with it is what I hope that you see with me and hopefully other people that I’m involved with, right?”