Usher Has Nothing But Praise For Diddy Despite Everything That's Happened

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
usher-praise-diddy
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Usher performs at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
There's been plenty of speculation about Diddy and Usher's relationship over the years, and recently, the latter set the record straight.

There's been plenty of speculation about Diddy and Usher's relationship in recent years. According to the latter, however, he has only positive things to say about his former mentor. During a recent interview with Jabari Young for the Forbes series The Enterprise Zone, he discussed the Bad Boy founder's legacy and explained why he thinks his legal woes shouldn't take away from it.

“I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” he said. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented.”

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect,” he continued. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that’s tangible. So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. That’s why I see him as legacy.”

Read More: 50 Cent Blames Diddy For Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Confrontation

Diddy & Usher's Relationship

Usher went on to say that he personally "chooses" to remember Diddy as a great businessman.

“That’s who I see that man as. And that’s what I choose to remember,” he shared. “I put respect on his name because I realized that, you know, what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do, and the way he positioned himself as a businessman. There are trials and tribulations that come with the pressures of success and power. But what we choose to do with it is what I hope that you see with me and hopefully other people that I’m involved with, right?”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix for two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Read More: Usher Reportedly Confronts Justin Bieber At Beyonce’s Oscars After-Party

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI Music Boosie Badazz Emotionally Speaks Out Following Diddy's Verdict
Comments 1