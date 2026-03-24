Usher Has Nothing But Praise For Diddy Despite Everything That's Happened

There's been plenty of speculation about Diddy and Usher's relationship in recent years. According to the latter, however, he has only positive things to say about his former mentor. During a recent interview with Jabari Young for the Forbes series The Enterprise Zone, he discussed the Bad Boy founder's legacy and explained why he thinks his legal woes shouldn't take away from it.

“I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” he said. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented.”

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect,” he continued. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that’s tangible. So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. That’s why I see him as legacy.”

Diddy & Usher's Relationship

Usher went on to say that he personally "chooses" to remember Diddy as a great businessman.

“That’s who I see that man as. And that’s what I choose to remember,” he shared. “I put respect on his name because I realized that, you know, what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do, and the way he positioned himself as a businessman. There are trials and tribulations that come with the pressures of success and power. But what we choose to do with it is what I hope that you see with me and hopefully other people that I’m involved with, right?”