Usher and Justin Bieber have a lot in common. Over the years, the two former child stars were said to have developed a pretty solid bond. TMZ reports, however, that the two of them recently got into a "heated exchange" at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyonce and Jay-Z. Apparently, they unfollowed each other on social media months ago.
Sources close to Bieber told the outlet that Usher approached him with "energy and anger," though the situation never escalated to the point of physical violence. Sources also claim that Bieber has always been rude to Usher and is currently trying to distance himself from the people of his past.
For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the alleged incident, but there were plenty of celebrities in attendance to watch it all unfold. This includes Taylor Swift, Teyana Taylor, Kylie Jenner, and more. Bieber's wife, Hailey, was also at the event.
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Do Usher & Justin Bieber Have Beef?
At the time of writing, neither Usher nor Bieber's teams has addressed the report. Countless fans, on the other hand, have.
"This is so sad to see. Usher literally discovered him. To go from 'Somebody to Love' to an 'intense altercation' at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z party is wild. The industry really changes people," one Twitter/X user says of the spat. "Wasn't Usher the one who launched JB?" another wonders. Someone else writes, "I knew something was off Justin refused to perform with Usher at the halftime show, and then unfollowed him on Instagram."
It remains to be seen whether or not Bieber and Usher will continue to clash. During a 2014 interview with Nylon magazine, the latter opened up about his protégé and the hardships he endured to get to the top. "Success comes with a price," he declared. "Every person that has grown up, grows through something. It ain't just perfect from the beginning."