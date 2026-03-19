Usher Reportedly Confronts Justin Bieber At Beyonce’s Oscars After-Party

BY Caroline Fisher
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Usher Justin Bieber Tense Interaction
EXCLUSIVE - Justin Bieber and Usher Raymond seen at the World Premiere of Open Road's "Justin Bieber's Believe" presented by Teen Vogue and sponsored by Clearasil, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Open Road Films)
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Sources close to Justin Bieber tell "TMZ" that Usher approached him with "energy and anger" at an event recently.

Usher and Justin Bieber have a lot in common. Over the years, the two former child stars were said to have developed a pretty solid bond. TMZ reports, however, that the two of them recently got into a "heated exchange" at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyonce and Jay-Z. Apparently, they unfollowed each other on social media months ago.

Sources close to Bieber told the outlet that Usher approached him with "energy and anger," though the situation never escalated to the point of physical violence. Sources also claim that Bieber has always been rude to Usher and is currently trying to distance himself from the people of his past.

For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the alleged incident, but there were plenty of celebrities in attendance to watch it all unfold. This includes Taylor Swift, Teyana Taylor, Kylie Jenner, and more. Bieber's wife, Hailey, was also at the event.

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

Do Usher & Justin Bieber Have Beef?
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Justin Bieber and Usher perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

At the time of writing, neither Usher nor Bieber's teams has addressed the report. Countless fans, on the other hand, have.

"This is so sad to see. Usher literally discovered him. To go from 'Somebody to Love' to an 'intense altercation' at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z party is wild. The industry really changes people," one Twitter/X user says of the spat. "Wasn't Usher the one who launched JB?" another wonders. Someone else writes, "I knew something was off Justin refused to perform with Usher at the halftime show, and then unfollowed him on Instagram."

It remains to be seen whether or not Bieber and Usher will continue to clash. During a 2014 interview with Nylon magazine, the latter opened up about his protégé and the hardships he endured to get to the top. "Success comes with a price," he declared. "Every person that has grown up, grows through something. It ain't just perfect from the beginning."

Read More: New Bodycam Footage Captures Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Moments After Arrest

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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