Usher and Justin Bieber have a lot in common. Over the years, the two former child stars were said to have developed a pretty solid bond. TMZ reports, however, that the two of them recently got into a "heated exchange" at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyonce and Jay-Z. Apparently, they unfollowed each other on social media months ago.

Sources close to Bieber told the outlet that Usher approached him with "energy and anger," though the situation never escalated to the point of physical violence. Sources also claim that Bieber has always been rude to Usher and is currently trying to distance himself from the people of his past.

For now, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the alleged incident, but there were plenty of celebrities in attendance to watch it all unfold. This includes Taylor Swift, Teyana Taylor, Kylie Jenner, and more. Bieber's wife, Hailey, was also at the event.

Do Usher & Justin Bieber Have Beef?

Justin Bieber and Usher perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

At the time of writing, neither Usher nor Bieber's teams has addressed the report. Countless fans, on the other hand, have.

"This is so sad to see. Usher literally discovered him. To go from 'Somebody to Love' to an 'intense altercation' at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z party is wild. The industry really changes people," one Twitter/X user says of the spat. "Wasn't Usher the one who launched JB?" another wonders. Someone else writes, "I knew something was off Justin refused to perform with Usher at the halftime show, and then unfollowed him on Instagram."