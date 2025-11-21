Justin Bieber Pulls Over To Help Stranded Driver In Heartwarming Video

A viral video on social media is warming everyone’s hearts after it showed the moment Justin Bieber stopped to help a stranded driver on the side of the road. The man who posted the video, @bukumusic on TikTok, was vlogging about how terrible his day was going. His car broke down, he was stuck on the side of the road, and he joked about "rich people in G wagons," driving by, further emphasizing his isolation.

Then, out of nowhere, someone pulls up and gets out of the car to help him. The man kept recording… until he realized the driver who stepped out was Justin Bieber. "Are you Justin Bieber?" Justin responded, "Yeah, what up bro it's Justin." Bieber then proceeded to ask him what happened, and the man joked, “Do you really wanna know?” Justin simply said, “Tell me bro.” The man then stopped recording out of respect.

The sweet moment captured on camera

When he came back on camera later, he looked stunned. He said Justin gave him “the best prayer I’ve ever had in my life” and called the moment "crazy."

Fans are now flooding the comments, praising Bieber for stopping when he didn’t have to. And for showing kindness in such a simple but genuine way.

Justin has spoken openly about how important his faith is to him, especially in the last few years. He’s talked about wanting to lead with kindness and live in a way that reflects what he believes. Him pulling over to pray with the driver seemingly fits the way he’s tried to approach his life lately.

Moreover, fans are also aware that Justin has been honest about struggling with anxiety, depression, and mental health. He's been direct with his fans and forthright about his battles. In 2022 for example, after fans were concerned, he shared on Instagram that he's been struggling a lot. "Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on."