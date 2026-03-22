50 Cent Blames Diddy For Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Confrontation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Blames Diddy Usher Justin Bieber Alleged Confrontation
Rapper 50 Cent makes his way to the field to perform a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family ‚Äì Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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50 Cent shared an A.I.-generated image depicting Justin Bieber and Usher's alleged confrontation, and seemed to allude to rumors about Diddy.

TMZ recently published a report on Usher allegedly confronting Justin Bieber at an Oscars after-party earlier this month, which neither party has confirmed at press time. Still, this has led to many reactions and debates online, which 50 Cent has now contributed to. Via Instagram, he shared a photo generated by artificial intelligence that depicts the alleged confrontation, seemingly pointing to Diddy as a potential reason for the altercation.

The image in question depicts the pop superstar grabbing the R&B icon and pointing a finger at him. Per Hollywood Unlocked on IG, the image comes from an A.I.-generated video of them fighting, with Beyoncé in the background. She and Jay-Z hosted the Oscars after-party. On the other hand, it could be that the video was generated from the original A.I. picture.

"I was a baby why you let him do that to me. WHAT THAT’s what I thought when saw this picture," Fif captioned his post. While he didn't explicitly connect this to Sean Combs, considering 50 Cent's attacks on Diddy in the past, the context is hard to ignore. We will see if Usher and Justin Bieber ever speak out about their present dynamic or respond to these allegations.

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What Happened With Diddy & Justin Bieber?

For those unaware, 50's post seems to allude to rumors that Diddy mistreated Justin Bieber when he mentored him as a young artist. This connection reportedly emerged via Usher, who also experienced mentorship under Combs and supported Bieber a lot early in his career. Right now, the dynamic between all of them is very unclear.

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," Bieber's team reportedly told TMZ last year. This was amid the Bad Boy mogul's federal case. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the singer's team concluded.

Apparently, Justin Bieber unfollowed Usher on Instagram in January of last year, although it's unclear if there's a negative reason for this or if fans are reading too deeply into that. Nevertheless, this rumor of a confrontation only adds to speculation about a falling out. Even when a situation has nothing to do with Diddy, though, 50 Cent will always find a way.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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