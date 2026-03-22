50 Cent Blames Diddy For Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Confrontation

TMZ recently published a report on Usher allegedly confronting Justin Bieber at an Oscars after-party earlier this month, which neither party has confirmed at press time. Still, this has led to many reactions and debates online, which 50 Cent has now contributed to. Via Instagram, he shared a photo generated by artificial intelligence that depicts the alleged confrontation, seemingly pointing to Diddy as a potential reason for the altercation.

The image in question depicts the pop superstar grabbing the R&B icon and pointing a finger at him. Per Hollywood Unlocked on IG, the image comes from an A.I.-generated video of them fighting, with Beyoncé in the background. She and Jay-Z hosted the Oscars after-party. On the other hand, it could be that the video was generated from the original A.I. picture.

"I was a baby why you let him do that to me. WHAT THAT’s what I thought when saw this picture," Fif captioned his post. While he didn't explicitly connect this to Sean Combs, considering 50 Cent's attacks on Diddy in the past, the context is hard to ignore. We will see if Usher and Justin Bieber ever speak out about their present dynamic or respond to these allegations.

What Happened With Diddy & Justin Bieber?

For those unaware, 50's post seems to allude to rumors that Diddy mistreated Justin Bieber when he mentored him as a young artist. This connection reportedly emerged via Usher, who also experienced mentorship under Combs and supported Bieber a lot early in his career. Right now, the dynamic between all of them is very unclear.

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," Bieber's team reportedly told TMZ last year. This was amid the Bad Boy mogul's federal case. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the singer's team concluded.