Usher Says Justin Bieber Drama Was An "Exaggeration"

BY Cole Blake
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Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 - Show
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Usher and Justin Bieber perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
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Usher and Justin Bieber reportedly got into a "heated exchange" at an Oscars party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Da Brat says that she spoke with Usher after his reported clash with Justin Bieber at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party. During an episode of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, she said that Usher described the drama surrounding the situation as an "exaggeration." She also noted that the two “had a conversation.”

“I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation,’” Da Brat said. “He's been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years. Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he's created. Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other."

Read More: Usher Reportedly Confronts Justin Bieber At Beyonce’s Oscars After-Party

From there, she added that Bieber and Usher “definitely love each other” and that their confrontation was taken “out of context.” She explained: “Nobody heard the conversation but the two of them, and people are just taking it and twisting it and turning it around. But I'm letting you know that everything is okay between them, and there's no hostility.”

When the Rickey Smiley Morning Show posted a clip of Da Brat's comments on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Just say they had an intense convo and it’s squashed now. But to say people didn’t see anger in their faces is y’all playin’ in ours," one user wrote. Another added: "IT'S definitely not made up they always sweeping things under the rug."

Did Justin Bieber & Usher Get Into A Fight?

TMZ originally reported that Usher and Justin Bieber got into a "heated exchange" at the aforementioned Oscars party. They said that sources close to Bieber claimed that Usher approached him with "energy and anger." Despite the tense situation, the argument never became physical. It remains unclear what exactly prompted the back and forth, but TMZ also reports that Bieber has been trying to cut ties with people from his past.

Read More: Usher Has Nothing But Praise For Diddy Despite Everything That's Happened

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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