Usher Says Justin Bieber Drama Was An "Exaggeration"

Da Brat says that she spoke with Usher after his reported clash with Justin Bieber at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party. During an episode of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, she said that Usher described the drama surrounding the situation as an "exaggeration." She also noted that the two “had a conversation.”

“I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation,’” Da Brat said. “He's been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years. Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he's created. Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other."

From there, she added that Bieber and Usher “definitely love each other” and that their confrontation was taken “out of context.” She explained: “Nobody heard the conversation but the two of them, and people are just taking it and twisting it and turning it around. But I'm letting you know that everything is okay between them, and there's no hostility.”

When the Rickey Smiley Morning Show posted a clip of Da Brat's comments on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Just say they had an intense convo and it’s squashed now. But to say people didn’t see anger in their faces is y’all playin’ in ours," one user wrote. Another added: "IT'S definitely not made up they always sweeping things under the rug."

Did Justin Bieber & Usher Get Into A Fight?