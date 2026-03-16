Teyana Taylor Bites Back At Criticisms Over Her Behavior At The Oscars

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-2266753947 (1)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Teyana Taylor's night at the Oscars has been a topic all day and haters online are nitpicking her behavior at the award show to top it off.

Teyana Taylor's ending to her evening at the 98th Oscars yesterday was rough enough already. But now, haters online are going out of their way to critique her movements, behavior, and emotions to boot. Wildly enough, they don't seem to have any issues with how she handled a pesky security guard.

Rather, many people on social media platforms like Twitter have a problem with her reactions to wins throughout the ceremony. According to Bossip, the consensus opinion these folks reached was that she was being over the top and acting extra.

One person even went as far as to say, "Teyana Taylor is so annoying." That post had 18,000 likes when the outlet's article went up. Proof to back up their argument was her standing up and cheering for Amy Madigan.

The latter took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in Weapons, which just so happened to be the lone category Taylor was nominated in. But even though she didn't take home the hardware, she was happy for her contemporary regardless.

For some reason, though, that didn't sit well with these folks.

Others pointed to her wrapping her arm around the neck of her One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson while they went to the stage to accept their award for Best Picture.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

Teyana Taylor Oscars Security Guard Confrontation

Eventually, Teyana heard enough slander and decided to respond gracefully to these detractors, all things considered. "The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness. They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! Like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned… how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity."

While she was unapologetic for her actions and love for her fellow contestants, the Academy was the opposite. After hearing reports of her physical altercation with a security guard blocking her from joining her castmates onstage for a photo after the show, they came forth with an apology to the actress.

"We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community. Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable."

They concluded, "We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again."

Read More: Maino Calls Out Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks On New Diss Track

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
USATSI_28509713 (1) TV Teyana Taylor Scolds Oscars Security Guard For Putting Their Hands On Her
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Syndication: Desert Sun Pop Culture Teyana Taylor Racks Up Another Best Supporting Actress Nomination At The Oscars
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Streetwear Teyana Taylor Expertly Plays Off A Pesky Wardrobe Malfunction During Performance
Comments 0