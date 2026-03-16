Teyana Taylor's ending to her evening at the 98th Oscars yesterday was rough enough already. But now, haters online are going out of their way to critique her movements, behavior, and emotions to boot. Wildly enough, they don't seem to have any issues with how she handled a pesky security guard.

Rather, many people on social media platforms like Twitter have a problem with her reactions to wins throughout the ceremony. According to Bossip, the consensus opinion these folks reached was that she was being over the top and acting extra.

One person even went as far as to say, "Teyana Taylor is so annoying." That post had 18,000 likes when the outlet's article went up. Proof to back up their argument was her standing up and cheering for Amy Madigan.

The latter took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in Weapons, which just so happened to be the lone category Taylor was nominated in. But even though she didn't take home the hardware, she was happy for her contemporary regardless.

For some reason, though, that didn't sit well with these folks.

Others pointed to her wrapping her arm around the neck of her One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson while they went to the stage to accept their award for Best Picture.

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Teyana Taylor Oscars Security Guard Confrontation

Eventually, Teyana heard enough slander and decided to respond gracefully to these detractors, all things considered. "The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness. They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! Like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned… how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity."

While she was unapologetic for her actions and love for her fellow contestants, the Academy was the opposite. After hearing reports of her physical altercation with a security guard blocking her from joining her castmates onstage for a photo after the show, they came forth with an apology to the actress.

"We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community. Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable."