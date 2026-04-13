Teyana Taylor Stuns In A Nude Illusion Dress At Coachella

Teyana Taylor rocked a nude illusion dress for the Revolve Festival during Coachella, over the weekend. The One Battle After Another star accessorized her look with a futuristic pair of chrome eyewear and other jewelry. "Landed my spaceship at the #revolvefestival and baby, I had a blastttttttttt!" Taylor captioned an Instagram post from the event. "Thank you @revolve & @fwrd for having me."

Fans in the comments section of the post were loving the outfit. "It should cost a billion to look this good," one user wrote. Another added: "Her and Zendaya will be studied for centuries!!!"

Coachella 2026 kicked off on Friday, and tons of high-profile artists have already performed at the event. During the first weekend, Sexyy Red, Swae Lee, Ethel Cain, Fakemink, Justin Bieber, BIA, Addison Rae, Oklou, Clipse, Geese, and more artists took the stage. The festival will continue with even more sets, next weekend.

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Teyana Taylor In "One Battle After Another"

Teyana Taylor's appearance at Coachella comes after she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, earlier this year. At the event, she lost out to Amy Madigan, who took home the award for her role in Weapons. On the television broadcast, Taylor could be seen celebrating Madigan's achievement, which some fans weren't happy with.

Afterward, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the backlash. "The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness," she wrote. "They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned…how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity."

While Taylor didn't win Best Supporting Actress, One Battle After Another did win Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), and Best Casting.