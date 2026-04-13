Young Thug Debuts Colorful New Look At Coachella

BY Cole Blake
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Young Thug performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Young Thug performed tons of his biggest hits while on stage at Coachella, including "Check," "Havana," and more.

Young Thug showed off a new hairstyle at Coachella over the weekend, highlighting the colors of the rainbow with his braids. Various pictures of Thug sporting the look while performing have been circulating on social media.

Many fans have been loving the style change. "That's not a bad look. Coachella is living up to its billing with the great acts and performances and appearances of guests," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Kurrco. Another added: "Sh*t dope asf, I still miss when 5 had the pink and purple dreads."

Others weren't loving the look. "I don’t fuk wit this braids tho but I fuk with thug," one fan admitted, while another replied, "looks a f*cking mess thank god his music is godly."

Read More: Young Thug Protects North West & Teyana Taylor From The Coachella Mosh Pits

Young Thug's Coachella Set

As for the rest of Young Thug's set at Coachella, he performed several of his most iconic songs. They included "Mamacita," "Check," "Digits," "Havana," "Pick Up the Phone," and "Hot," among others.

At one point, Thug stopped his show to shout out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, who was in attendance. “What’s up, North? How you doing? Where [are] your parents?” he asked.

“I want y’all to make some noise for North,” Thug continued. “She in this motherf*cker. Like, you just casually out, just casually having fun. Like, what are you doing?”

Thug also turned the spotlight to Teyana Taylor, revealing that he's been trying to "get in touch with her" for the last month. "I wanted her to style me, man. She just too big. [She] wasn’t calling back," he said.

Thug's performance was part of the first weekend of Coachella 2026, which kicked off on Friday. Tons of other high-profile artists performed at the event as well. Sexyy Red, Swae Lee, Ethel Cain, Fakemink, Justin Bieber, BIA, Addison Rae, Oklou, Clipse, Geese, and more artists took the stage. The festival will continue with even more sets, next weekend.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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