Young Thug Debuts Colorful New Look At Coachella

Young Thug showed off a new hairstyle at Coachella over the weekend, highlighting the colors of the rainbow with his braids. Various pictures of Thug sporting the look while performing have been circulating on social media.

Many fans have been loving the style change. "That's not a bad look. Coachella is living up to its billing with the great acts and performances and appearances of guests," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Kurrco. Another added: "Sh*t dope asf, I still miss when 5 had the pink and purple dreads."

Others weren't loving the look. "I don’t fuk wit this braids tho but I fuk with thug," one fan admitted, while another replied, "looks a f*cking mess thank god his music is godly."

Young Thug's Coachella Set

As for the rest of Young Thug's set at Coachella, he performed several of his most iconic songs. They included "Mamacita," "Check," "Digits," "Havana," "Pick Up the Phone," and "Hot," among others.

At one point, Thug stopped his show to shout out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, who was in attendance. “What’s up, North? How you doing? Where [are] your parents?” he asked.

“I want y’all to make some noise for North,” Thug continued. “She in this motherf*cker. Like, you just casually out, just casually having fun. Like, what are you doing?”

Thug also turned the spotlight to Teyana Taylor, revealing that he's been trying to "get in touch with her" for the last month. "I wanted her to style me, man. She just too big. [She] wasn’t calling back," he said.