Young Thug Protects North West & Teyana Taylor From The Coachella Mosh Pits

BY Alexander Cole
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Young Thug performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Young Thug was at Coachella on Sunday night, and he delivered some sage advice to the likes of North West and Teyana Taylor.

Young Thug was one of the big performers at Coachella on Sunday night. It was perhaps his biggest performance since being released from jail nearly two years ago. Overall, it was a performance that many were anticipating, and he did not disappoint.

Thugger has a large catalog of hits that he can pull from, and as you can imagine, he made sure to give his fans a lot to be excited about. He performed some incredible songs, including "Hot," which is arguably the most significant hit of his career.

The fans were gathering around to participate in a mosh pit. As it turns out, there were some very famous faces in the crowd during Thug's performance, and he was quick to point them out. However, he was also quick to make sure that everyone was okay and having themselves a good time.

Two of the famous people he spotted were North West and Teyana Taylor. In the clip below, you can see that he asks North where her parents are before attempting to protect her from the mosh pit. He does the same with Taylor, and it made for a sweet moment.

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Young Thug Helps North & Teyana

Given what North West has been accomplishing as of late, you could say that in a few years from now, she could be next when it comes to performing at Coachella. She has proven to be a talented producer at a young age. She is also making some interesting songs that fit into the current underground rap meta.

As for Young Thug, fans are eager to see what happens next with the artist. His last album wasn't the hit fans were hoping for. However, with the pressure off of him, perhaps he can come back with a project that better suits his strengths.

The Coachella performance was a resounding success, which just goes to show that Thug's still got it. Clearly, he is hungry to show the fans that he is still very much here.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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