Young Thug Protects North West & Teyana Taylor From The Coachella Mosh Pits

Young Thug was one of the big performers at Coachella on Sunday night. It was perhaps his biggest performance since being released from jail nearly two years ago. Overall, it was a performance that many were anticipating, and he did not disappoint.

Thugger has a large catalog of hits that he can pull from, and as you can imagine, he made sure to give his fans a lot to be excited about. He performed some incredible songs, including "Hot," which is arguably the most significant hit of his career.

The fans were gathering around to participate in a mosh pit. As it turns out, there were some very famous faces in the crowd during Thug's performance, and he was quick to point them out. However, he was also quick to make sure that everyone was okay and having themselves a good time.

Two of the famous people he spotted were North West and Teyana Taylor. In the clip below, you can see that he asks North where her parents are before attempting to protect her from the mosh pit. He does the same with Taylor, and it made for a sweet moment.

Young Thug Helps North & Teyana

Given what North West has been accomplishing as of late, you could say that in a few years from now, she could be next when it comes to performing at Coachella. She has proven to be a talented producer at a young age. She is also making some interesting songs that fit into the current underground rap meta.

As for Young Thug, fans are eager to see what happens next with the artist. His last album wasn't the hit fans were hoping for. However, with the pressure off of him, perhaps he can come back with a project that better suits his strengths.