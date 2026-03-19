North West Builds Hype For Debut EP With Promising New Teaser

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
North West EP Teaser
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: North West and Kris Jenner arrive at Balenciaga on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
12-year-old North West continues to flaunt her musical ability, proving that she takes after her Grammy-winning father.

Despite being just 12 years old, North West has a lot of talent, and it looks like she's preparing to show it off on a new project. Yesterday (March 18), she took to Instagram to share a new clip which shows her and her friends rocking some bold, colorful hairstyles. It's accompanied by a snippet of a new song, and captioned, "ep soon." Needless to say, fans can't wait to hear what she has up her sleeve.

"North boutta show people why she’s Ye’s daughter 😮‍💨," one fan writes. "She has Ye's ear for samples man this is amazing," another claims. Someone else says, "Can’t wait 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

News of North's latest teaser arrives just a couple of days after she unveiled a snippet of another unreleased song. It features a sample of her father Kanye West's 2008 808s & Heartbreak track, "Coldest Winter."

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

North isn't the only one in the family with new music on the way, either. Ye is also currently gearing up to drop his twelfth studio album, BULLY. Earlier this month, billboards promoting the LP were spotted in Los Angeles. One of them featured the date March 27, 2026, leading many to believe that's when they can expect to finally hear the long-awaited project.

Before that, Rolling Stone reported that the album would drop on March 20. They also reported that it would include themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence." Moreover, it was pointed out that BULLY is not supposed to be an apology of any kind, but instead a documentation of Ye's personal experiences.

For those who don't recall, he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year to apologize to those he's hurt over the years. According to him, his hateful tirades were a result of his bipolar disorder, and he's now getting professional help.

Read More: North West Shares Another Snippet Of Her New Song Sampling An Iconic Kanye West Track

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jean Paul Gaultier : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 Music North West Shares Another Snippet Of Her New Song Sampling An Iconic Kanye West Track
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
North West Sample Kanye Classic New Song Preview Music North West Samples Classic Kanye Track In New Song Preview
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0