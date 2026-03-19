North West Builds Hype For Debut EP With Promising New Teaser

Despite being just 12 years old, North West has a lot of talent, and it looks like she's preparing to show it off on a new project. Yesterday (March 18), she took to Instagram to share a new clip which shows her and her friends rocking some bold, colorful hairstyles. It's accompanied by a snippet of a new song, and captioned, "ep soon." Needless to say, fans can't wait to hear what she has up her sleeve.

"North boutta show people why she’s Ye’s daughter 😮‍💨," one fan writes. "She has Ye's ear for samples man this is amazing," another claims. Someone else says, "Can’t wait 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

News of North's latest teaser arrives just a couple of days after she unveiled a snippet of another unreleased song. It features a sample of her father Kanye West's 2008 808s & Heartbreak track, "Coldest Winter."

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

North isn't the only one in the family with new music on the way, either. Ye is also currently gearing up to drop his twelfth studio album, BULLY. Earlier this month, billboards promoting the LP were spotted in Los Angeles. One of them featured the date March 27, 2026, leading many to believe that's when they can expect to finally hear the long-awaited project.

Before that, Rolling Stone reported that the album would drop on March 20. They also reported that it would include themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence." Moreover, it was pointed out that BULLY is not supposed to be an apology of any kind, but instead a documentation of Ye's personal experiences.

For those who don't recall, he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year to apologize to those he's hurt over the years. According to him, his hateful tirades were a result of his bipolar disorder, and he's now getting professional help.