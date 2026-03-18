North West Shares Another Snippet Of Her New Song Sampling An Iconic Kanye West Track

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jean Paul Gaultier : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West originally released "Coldest Winter" on his fourth studio album, "808s & Heartbreak," in 2008.

North West has shared another snippet of an upcoming song that she's working on, which features a prominent sample of her father Kanye West's iconic track, "Coldest Winter." Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning, she gave fans another peek at the song.

When Kurrco shared the snippet on X (formerly Twitter), fans showed North with praise. "North West is 11 sampling Kanye beats and the talent is genuinely there. The music industry better get ready," one user wrote. Another added: "She’s inherited some of the craziest stems, drum kits, sample cuts etc etc."

Read More: Dwight Howard’s Latest Scandal Reignites Years Of Controversy

Kanye West's "Coldest Winter"

Kanye West originally released "Coldest Winter" on his fourth studio album, 808s & Heartbreak, in 2008. With co-production from No I.D. and Jeff Bhasker in addition to West, the song itself interpolates Tears for Fears' "Memories Fade." West reflects on the death of his mother, Donda West, with the lyrics.

This is far from the first time North West has showcased her musical talents. In 2024, she performed "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" during The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event at the Hollywood Bowl. After that, she made her recording debut on Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's single "Talking / Once Again." The Vultures 1 single peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. North also sang in Japanese on FKA Twigs's song, "Childlike Things," in 2025.

In other news, Kanye is currently gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Bully. Following numerous delays, he'll finally be releasing the project on March 27, at least as of now. He previously shared an earlier iteration of the album as a short film edited by Hype Williams in 2025.

On top of Bully, Kanye has also announced several upcoming live performances. These include his first concert in Los Angeles since 2021. Several local activists in the Jewish community took issue with SoFi Stadium providing a venue for the show. Kanye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, earlier this year, to apologize for his antisemitism.

Read More: Michael Jordan Is The Savior NASCAR Has Desperately Needed For Years

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
North West Sample Kanye Classic New Song Preview Music North West Samples Classic Kanye Track In New Song Preview
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian
GettyImages-1406971591 (1) Music North West Shows She's Got Star Potential With Her Newest Instrumental
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture North West Is The New King Of Pride Rock After Impassioned Performance Of This "Lion King" Soundtrack Classic: Watch
Comments 0