North West has shared another snippet of an upcoming song that she's working on, which features a prominent sample of her father Kanye West's iconic track, "Coldest Winter." Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning, she gave fans another peek at the song.

When Kurrco shared the snippet on X (formerly Twitter), fans showed North with praise. "North West is 11 sampling Kanye beats and the talent is genuinely there. The music industry better get ready," one user wrote. Another added: "She’s inherited some of the craziest stems, drum kits, sample cuts etc etc."

Kanye West's "Coldest Winter"

Kanye West originally released "Coldest Winter" on his fourth studio album, 808s & Heartbreak, in 2008. With co-production from No I.D. and Jeff Bhasker in addition to West, the song itself interpolates Tears for Fears' "Memories Fade." West reflects on the death of his mother, Donda West, with the lyrics.

This is far from the first time North West has showcased her musical talents. In 2024, she performed "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" during The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event at the Hollywood Bowl. After that, she made her recording debut on Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's single "Talking / Once Again." The Vultures 1 single peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. North also sang in Japanese on FKA Twigs's song, "Childlike Things," in 2025.

In other news, Kanye is currently gearing up for the release of his next studio album, Bully. Following numerous delays, he'll finally be releasing the project on March 27, at least as of now. He previously shared an earlier iteration of the album as a short film edited by Hype Williams in 2025.

On top of Bully, Kanye has also announced several upcoming live performances. These include his first concert in Los Angeles since 2021. Several local activists in the Jewish community took issue with SoFi Stadium providing a venue for the show. Kanye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, earlier this year, to apologize for his antisemitism.