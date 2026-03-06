North West Samples Classic Kanye Track In New Song Preview

Kanye West is one of the most influential artists concerning hip-hop today, a trait that goes just as much for his peers as it does for his family. His daughter North West has been sharing a lot of music recently, and one of her recent song previews includes a sample from a classic Ye song.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, North recently hosted a social media livestream from the studio, and played a beat that samples Kanye's "Coldest Winter." It's one of the most emotional tracks on 2008's 808s & Heartbreak, which is saying a lot. The tribute to Ye's late mother Donda rings through powerfully, and it's the foundation of his daughter's new beat.

For those unaware, the original "Coldest Winter" interpolates "Memories Fade" by Tears For Fears, so this creates more of an interesting lineage from artist to artist. North's version takes some of her dad's vocals, melodies, and synth tones from that track, adding heavy bass and hardstyle-esque kicks for a darker, more gruff, and distorted take. The contrast is quite engaging, and we hope to hear more North West and Kanye collaborations (even indirect ones like this) in the future.

North West's Collabs With Kanye

Kanye West and North have worked together before, most notably on his VULTURES series with Ty Dolla $ign. She appeared on the track "TALKING" and on "BOMB" alongside her sister Chicago. North also collaborated with Ye on "LONELY ROADS" with King Combs and JAAS.

Elsewhere, North has also shared Ye's version of her track "PIERCING ON MY HAND," so their work together is sometimes indirect. Still, it's quite interesting and heartening to hear her not just develop as an artist in her own right, but also take cues and inspiration from her father.

This "Coldest Winter" sample arrived in the midst of a lot of anticipation for Kanye West's next album, BULLY. We still don't know if the rumors that Ye delayed this LP once again are true. Fans are hoping it will still come out in two weeks as previously scheduled, but you never know what might happen with a Ye rollout.