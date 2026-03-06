North West Samples Classic Kanye Track In New Song Preview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
North West Sample Kanye Classic New Song Preview
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West's daughter North has been sharing a lot of new music recently, which is equal parts influenced by Ye and distinct from his work.

Kanye West is one of the most influential artists concerning hip-hop today, a trait that goes just as much for his peers as it does for his family. His daughter North West has been sharing a lot of music recently, and one of her recent song previews includes a sample from a classic Ye song.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, North recently hosted a social media livestream from the studio, and played a beat that samples Kanye's "Coldest Winter." It's one of the most emotional tracks on 2008's 808s & Heartbreak, which is saying a lot. The tribute to Ye's late mother Donda rings through powerfully, and it's the foundation of his daughter's new beat.

For those unaware, the original "Coldest Winter" interpolates "Memories Fade" by Tears For Fears, so this creates more of an interesting lineage from artist to artist. North's version takes some of her dad's vocals, melodies, and synth tones from that track, adding heavy bass and hardstyle-esque kicks for a darker, more gruff, and distorted take. The contrast is quite engaging, and we hope to hear more North West and Kanye collaborations (even indirect ones like this) in the future.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

North West's Collabs With Kanye

Kanye West and North have worked together before, most notably on his VULTURES series with Ty Dolla $ign. She appeared on the track "TALKING" and on "BOMB" alongside her sister Chicago. North also collaborated with Ye on "LONELY ROADS" with King Combs and JAAS.

Elsewhere, North has also shared Ye's version of her track "PIERCING ON MY HAND," so their work together is sometimes indirect. Still, it's quite interesting and heartening to hear her not just develop as an artist in her own right, but also take cues and inspiration from her father.

This "Coldest Winter" sample arrived in the midst of a lot of anticipation for Kanye West's next album, BULLY. We still don't know if the rumors that Ye delayed this LP once again are true. Fans are hoping it will still come out in two weeks as previously scheduled, but you never know what might happen with a Ye rollout.

In any case, we'll see if this track pops up on a future North West project or on her dad's next work. The talent runs strong in the family.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
GettyImages-1406971591 (1) Music North West Shows She's Got Star Potential With Her Newest Instrumental
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian
News: Kanye West performs at Coachella Music Kanye West Mentors His Daughter North On Her New Music In Wholesome Footage
Comments 0