PIERCING ON MY HAND – Song by North West

North West has finally dropped her first official solo song "PIERCING ON MY HAND," although this is by no means her first musical foray. After working with her father Kanye West on various of his projects, collaborating with other musicians like FKA twigs, and even producing for Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi, she has decided to finally drop her previously teased track officially. This also follows North's live performance of it alongside Ye at his Mexico City shows. It's a pretty standard rage-inspired cut with buzzing synths, sharp percussion, and a distorted outro. The 12-year-old clearly has a bright future ahead of her in the studio, and we're excited to hear what's next.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from PIERCING ON MY HAND
Skipping school, yeah, I do that on the daily,
Jaded London fits, someone's gonna save me,
Got some new Ricks, yeah, they are so crazy,
All my songs are hits, you know I'm not lazy