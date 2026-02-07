PIERCING ON MY HAND – Song by North West

We have heard various versions of North West's "PIERCING ON MY HAND" before, whether in a live context or her father Kanye West's rendition.

North West has finally dropped her first official solo song "PIERCING ON MY HAND," although this is by no means her first musical foray. After working with her father Kanye West on various of his projects, collaborating with other musicians like FKA twigs, and even producing for Lil Wayne 's son Lil Novi, she has decided to finally drop her previously teased track officially. This also follows North's live performance of it alongside Ye at his Mexico City shows. It's a pretty standard rage-inspired cut with buzzing synths, sharp percussion, and a distorted outro. The 12-year-old clearly has a bright future ahead of her in the studio, and we're excited to hear what's next.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.