Kanye West's Daughter North West Produces Song For Lil Wayne's Son Lil Novi

Kanye West and Lil Wayne have various collaborations together, and it looks like their children might carry the torch. North West recently revealed that she produced a collab song between rapper MAG!C and Wayne's son Neal Carter, known professionally as Lil Novi. "Justswagup" is a rage banger with an ethereal and bass-heavy beat from North, which has some sandy synths and no percussion save for some bass kicks.

This follows North West sharing another rage-like instrumental she produced on social media, which led to a lot of fan reactions. Some aren't a fan of this new-gen sound, others are loving it, and many folks are just heartened to see her be creative and follow Ye's footsteps. Of course, these aren't North West's only musical ventures, as she's made music with her dad and with other artists like FKA twigs before.

Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi's also dropping heat, as fans have reacted wildly to some of his material. These tracks also pull heavy inspiration from the rage sub-genre akin to artists like Playboi Carti and the Opium label, Che, and more.

Kanye West & Lil Wayne Collabs

We'll see if "Justswagup" gains more motion on streaming services amid this news, which broke when North posted an Instagram Story claiming the instrumental this week. She continues to share more beats on IG, which is quite interesting to see. Perhaps Ye and Kim Kardashian's first child will drop an album soon or collaborate with even more artists. Whether you think it's good or subpar pales in comparison to folks celebrating a shared musical heritage.

Meanwhile, regarding Lil Novi, Lil Wayne's kids recently reunited. On her Heir Time podcast, his daughter Reginae Carter hosted Neal, Dwayne Carter III, and Kameron Carter to speak on their experiences growing up, the influences of their parents, and much more. It was a compelling conversation to witness, and we hope it won't be the last.