North West Joins Kanye As She Signs To Gamma Amid His "Bully" Deal

North West's beats and rambunctious debut single "PIERCING ON MY HAND" have earned the burgeoning pre-teen their first-ever record deal. According to sources close to Rolling Stone, the 12-year-old is following in her father Kanye West's footsteps as she too is partnering with gamma. It's the up-and-coming independent music company that's headed by former Apple executive Larry Jackson.
Ye hopped aboard to help distribute his upcoming solo album Bully, which is supposedly coming very soon. This is huge for North West as she's been making big strides over the last couple of years musically. She had a handful of contributions on her dad's and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES projects, featured on FKA twigs' Grammy-winning album EUSEXUA, and as of the last few months, been working on her own music.
As we said, part of that includes the single above, "PIERCING ON MY HAND," a rowdy and braggadocious cut produced by herself, Kanye, and Will Frenchman. At the time of writing, North West's debut record is nearly at one million streams, and it's only been out since February 6.
It's worth noting that gamma. was attached to the release. This news also arrives amid rumors of her first album. It's been floated online for the last year or so with the tentative title being Elementary School Dropout and/or NOSU CHAN, per XXL.
When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?
Kanye himself shared a now-deleted update on its progress alongside a black-and-white image of North sitting by a keyboard. "This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album..."
In that old post, Ye also says he was working on Bully, which is potentially releasing next month. The release date per Spotify is March 20, although there's cause to pause. His 12th solo LP has received several timelines since first being announced in September 2024.
There's a stronger belief that it will actually drop within the next 30 days thanks to some industry chatter, but we aren't holding our breath entirely just yet.