Kanye West Posts Alleged Diddy Song Featuring Daughter North Against Kim Kardashian’s Wishes

Today, Kanye West took to X to put his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on blast. He shared a legal document on X stating that the SKIMS founder is the sole owner of all trademarks related to their daughter North's name. "This happened without me being aware, how do you guys feel about this?" he wrote. He went on to share a screenshot of some messages he and Kardashian allegedly exchanged. In them, she appears to claim to have told him about this previously, while he threatens to never speak to her again.

Kardashian also appears to reference a "Diddy song," telling Ye that she sent over the legal paperwork to prevent North from being in it. According to her, she allegedly did this to protect the 11-year-old. "Amend it or I'm going to war," he fired back. "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me." Clearly, Ye is incredibly worked up about all of this, but he didn't stop there.

Kanye West & Diddy

He went on to share an alleged Diddy song featuring his son King Combs and North. "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams," he wrote. It's no surprise that Kardashian doesn't want her daughter associated with Diddy, as he's currently wrapped up in a serious legal battle. Ye, on the other hand, has been consistently praising him in recent weeks.

The mogul was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May. In addition to his criminal case, he's facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. He's consistently denied any wrongdoing aside from the 2016 assault of his ex-girlfriend Cassie, which was captured by hotel security cameras and released last year.