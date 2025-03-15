Kanye West Posts Alleged Diddy Song Featuring Daughter North Against Kim Kardashian’s Wishes

BY Caroline Fisher 689 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Diddy Song Featuring North Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian doesn't want her and Kanye West's daughter associated with Diddy, who's currently behind bars.

Today, Kanye West took to X to put his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on blast. He shared a legal document on X stating that the SKIMS founder is the sole owner of all trademarks related to their daughter North's name. "This happened without me being aware, how do you guys feel about this?" he wrote. He went on to share a screenshot of some messages he and Kardashian allegedly exchanged. In them, she appears to claim to have told him about this previously, while he threatens to never speak to her again.

Kardashian also appears to reference a "Diddy song," telling Ye that she sent over the legal paperwork to prevent North from being in it. According to her, she allegedly did this to protect the 11-year-old. "Amend it or I'm going to war," he fired back. "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me." Clearly, Ye is incredibly worked up about all of this, but he didn't stop there.

Read More: Kanye West Mingles With Bianca Censori Lookalike During Sunday Service Auditions

Kanye West & Diddy

He went on to share an alleged Diddy song featuring his son King Combs and North. "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams," he wrote. It's no surprise that Kardashian doesn't want her daughter associated with Diddy, as he's currently wrapped up in a serious legal battle. Ye, on the other hand, has been consistently praising him in recent weeks.

The mogul was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May. In addition to his criminal case, he's facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. He's consistently denied any wrongdoing aside from the 2016 assault of his ex-girlfriend Cassie, which was captured by hotel security cameras and released last year.

Read More: Kanye West Makes Bizarre Comparison Between Nazism And Bisexuality

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Trademarks North Name Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West Questions Why Kim Kardashian Owns Trademarks To Their Daughter North's Name 1236
News Authentic 288
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.2K
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit 7.7K