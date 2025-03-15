Kanye West Questions Why Kim Kardashian Owns Trademarks To Their Daughter North's Name

Kim Kardashian recently reflected on how North West was furious with her for divorcing her father Kanye West.

Kanye West usually uses his Twitter account these days to spew antisemitism and other bigoted ideologies, but he also targets his many broken bridges in the worlds of business, entertainment, and pop culture. For example, we all remember the social media firestorm that he provoked when Kim Kardashian divorced him earlier this decade, and that contentious relationship has tried its best to heal through amicable coparenting. But it's not a perfect process. Ye took to Twitter to question why Kim own all trademarks relating to the name of their daughter North West.

"This happened without me being aware, how do you guys feel about this?" Kanye West said of the Kim Kardashian situation. He posted a picture of what looks like a court filing of some kind relaying the North West name trademark information and referencing a recording with Ye and North that supposedly violates their stipulated 2022 agreement (likely their divorce papers) and infringes upon state and federal laws. Was this was over one of North's VULTURES appearances? It wasn't, but either way, they clearly have a lot more to sort out.

Kanye West Twitter

In addition, the Chicago artist shared alleged messages with his ex wife, who recently reflected on how North West hated Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce. "I'm never speaking with you again," Ye wrote to Kim with a picture of the filing in question. Then, she explained that the trademarks will go to North when she's 18 years old, that he agreed to this at the time, and that this was over a song that North and Kanye were going to be on that either featured Diddy or was about the Bad Boy mogul. The socialite pulled the plug and filed this paperwork "to protect her."

Kanye West, North & Diddy Song

"We agreed when they were born i would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them," Kim Kardashian wrote to Kanye West, allegedly. "Amend it or I'm going to war," he allegedly responded. "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me." "This first screen grab shows I'm not playing," Ye captioned his Twitter post about the messages. Now, we know that he actually dropped the Diddy collab "Long Roads Still Go To Sunshine" with him, King Combs, North, and new Yeezy Chicago artist Jasmine Williams via Instagram.

