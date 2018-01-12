trademarks
- RelationshipsKanye West Trademark Requests For Bianca Censori Phrase Have Been AcceptedYou will never be able to say, "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU.”By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKanye West Files 26 Trademarks For "YEWS": ReportThis can't be good...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearRihanna Files Trademark For SwimwearRihanna is taking steps to expand into the sale of swimwear.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearRihanna Reportedly Files "Fenty Kids" Clothing Line TrademarkAccording to rumors swirling around Twitter, the star singer filed it earlier in the month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKanye West Files Trademark For "Tremendez" & "Good To Hear From You B*tch"Kanye West has filed trademarks for "Tremendez" and "Good to hear from you bitch."By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKanye West Files Trademark To Open “YZYSPLY” Retail StoresKanye West appears to be planning on opening retail stores for his “YZYSPLY” brand.By Cole Blake
- SportsBronny James Jr Looks To Bank On His Name With 3 Trademark ApplicationsBronny is already showing signs of an entrepreneur.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearOff-White's Quotation Trademark Application Was RejectedThe application was refused.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's Request To Trademark "Hot Girl Summer" Has Been Approved"Hot Girl Summer" belongs to Megan. Literally.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James's "Taco Tuesday" Trademark Application DeniedBad news for LBJ.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Family & Lauren London Earn Apology From The CripsThe Crips gang will not be moving forward to trademark "The Marathon Continues."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Slams Critics After Trademarking Okurrr: "White Folks Do It All The Time!"Cardi B takes aim at everybody critiquing her for going to trademark "Okurrr."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEazy-E's Widow & Son Reportedly Settle Legal Battle Over N.W.A's NameEric Wright Jr. loses his legal battle against Tomica Woods-Wright.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Trying To Get “God’s Plan” Trademark For Merch & TV Game Show: ReportDrake is reportedly trying to get "God's Plan" trademarked.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDr. Dre Loses Legal Battle Against Gynecologist "Dr. Drai"It's Drai Day, apparently. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMike Dean Hints At Kanye West's "Yeezy Sound" Streaming ServiceIs Kanye West getting ready to be the next rival streaming service?By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Trademarking Asahd Khaled's NameGet ready to see Asahd's name everywhere.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Back To Work After Birth Of StormiKylie's learning an entrepreneur doesn't sleep much. By hnhh
- Entertainment"Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Revival May Be In The Works, "Fresh Princess"The Fresh Prince may be returning to screens.By hnhh
- SneakersJustin Bieber Files Trademarks for New Fashion Line: ReportJustin Bieber is looking toward new ventures.By Milca P.
- MusicWWE Reportedly Trying To Stop Travis Scott From Trademarking "Cactus Jack"WWE got some issues with Travis Scott. By Aron A.