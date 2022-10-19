Kanye West has reportedly filed a trademark for the word “Tremendez” as well as the phrase “Good to hear from you bitch,” according to TMZ. Both were used by West during a conversation with Tremaine Emory he posted on social media, earlier this month.

West has been seen wearing clothing featuring the word, “Tremendez,” in recent days.

(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

Emory was one of the first voices to publically criticize West for his behavior at his recent Yeezy fashion show, during which Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Emory took particular issue with the way West had spoken about the late Virgil Abloh.

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front of your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” Emory wrote in a post on Instagram at the time.

Emory went on: “This time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community infont of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE ‘RECEIPTS’ ( don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death).”

In response to the post, West wrote on social media that Emory’s name is now “Tremendez,” and posted a message he texted to him beginning with “Good to hear from you bitch.”

