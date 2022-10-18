After facing so much backlash for speaking their mind, many people would hide away or conform to society’s ideals for them, but Kanye West continues to walk apart from the crowd with pride, shutting down haters who have been sharing their criticism about the father of four’s anti-Semitic comments over the past week or so.

While platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and now even Drink Champs, have begun to censor Ye’s thoughts, it was reported on Monday (October 17), that he’s in talks to buy a conservative social media platform called Parler in what’s been labelled as a “groundbreaking” deal.

Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Even with all this chaos happening in his life, the Graduation hitmaker has still made time to pursue his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian-born model Juliana Nalú – who he was spotted out on the town with this past weekend.

As Page Six notes, for his outfit of the night on Saturday (October 15), West wore a custom short-sleeve white T-shirt, complete with a cartoon drawing of Supreme’s Creative Director (who he’s been beefing with as of late, among countless others), Tremaine Emory, complete with his “Tremendez” nickname written above it.

The doodle of the cartoon creative is complete with his mouth being covered by a white person’s hand, their sleeve evidently containing stars and stripes from the American flag.

Kanye West Out For Dinner Rocking New TREMENDEZ T-Shirt By Ian Connor 👀 pic.twitter.com/N0xtjXPD3i — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) October 16, 2022

It seems the root cause of West and Emory’s issues lies in one of the former’s recent Instagram rants, during which he accused LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of killing his late “best friend,” Virgil Abloh.

In response to his, the Supreme head wrote, “You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at Yeezy, interviews… YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

Read more about Kanye West and Tremaine Emory’s beef here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

