Kanye West slammed Offset and Luka Sabbat on Instagram, Thursday, for liking Tremaine Emory’s recent post criticizing West. Emory had taken issue with West saying that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is responsible for the death of Virgil Abloh and insulting Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

“Offset and Luca hearted the post with Tremaine threatening me,” West captioned a screenshot of which accounts liked Emory’s post.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” Emory said in the post.

“You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, songs etc,” Emory continued. “YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…Your not a victim your just an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world…take care…at least we’ll always have ‘UGANDA.’”

Tremaine Emory is just one of many voices to complain about Ye’s behavior as of late. Diddy, Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith, and more have also called out West for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, earlier this week.

Check out Kanye’s latest post on Instagram below.