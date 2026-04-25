Ja Morant Just Revealed The First Official Look At The New Nike Ja 4

Ja Morant just revealed the first official look at the Nike Ja 4. The Memphis Grizzlies guard unveiled his fourth signature sneaker on Instagram on April 24th. The post showcased five colorways and sent sneaker culture into a frenzy.

The Nike Ja 4 is set to release in Fall 2026, with a low-top version launching first and a high-top debuting during the holiday season. Furthermore, this marks the first time Morant's signature line will include a high-top option, retailing at $180, while the low-top ranges from $130 to $140.

Additionally, the Ja 4 keeps the armored upper theme from previous models but switches up the silhouette drastically in look and feel. The "JA" side panel logo returns, formed by combining a large reverse Swoosh at the heel and a triangle-shaped forefoot stability panel that forms an "A."

Early information indicates the shoe will feature Cushlon 3.0 foam combined with a ZoomX drop-in insole. Moreover, confirmed colorways already include JAWS and Slam Magazine collaborations, along with Halloween and Christmas holiday editions.

Morant also used the moment to respond to critics online. On his Instagram story, he wrote: "Can't be what they say if da Swoosh still here." The statement was brief and to the point. The Ja 4 did the rest of the talking.

Nike Ja 4

The Nike Ja 4 is a significant visual departure from its previous models. The upper features an all-over 3D diamond texture for protection, moving away from the repeating monogram pattern seen on the Nike Ja 3.

The green colorway in the first in-hand images features a gradient from mint to darker grey, with a chrome-finish reverse Swoosh and a reflective triangular "A" panel at the front of the shoe. Black lacing, a black collar, and a low-profile midsole complete the overall look.