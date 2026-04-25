Ja Morant Just Revealed The First Official Look At The New Nike Ja 4

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Ja Morant
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Ja Morant officially unveiled the Nike Ja 4 on Instagram, revealing his fourth signature shoe in five colorways ahead of its Fall release.

Ja Morant just revealed the first official look at the Nike Ja 4. The Memphis Grizzlies guard unveiled his fourth signature sneaker on Instagram on April 24th. The post showcased five colorways and sent sneaker culture into a frenzy.

The Nike Ja 4 is set to release in Fall 2026, with a low-top version launching first and a high-top debuting during the holiday season. Furthermore, this marks the first time Morant's signature line will include a high-top option, retailing at $180, while the low-top ranges from $130 to $140.

Additionally, the Ja 4 keeps the armored upper theme from previous models but switches up the silhouette drastically in look and feel. The "JA" side panel logo returns, formed by combining a large reverse Swoosh at the heel and a triangle-shaped forefoot stability panel that forms an "A."

Early information indicates the shoe will feature Cushlon 3.0 foam combined with a ZoomX drop-in insole. Moreover, confirmed colorways already include JAWS and Slam Magazine collaborations, along with Halloween and Christmas holiday editions.

Morant also used the moment to respond to critics online. On his Instagram story, he wrote: "Can't be what they say if da Swoosh still here." The statement was brief and to the point. The Ja 4 did the rest of the talking.

Read More: Ranking Every Sneaker Collab Jay-Z Has Ever Been A Part Of

Nike Ja 4

The Nike Ja 4 is a significant visual departure from its previous models. The upper features an all-over 3D diamond texture for protection, moving away from the repeating monogram pattern seen on the Nike Ja 3.

The green colorway in the first in-hand images features a gradient from mint to darker grey, with a chrome-finish reverse Swoosh and a reflective triangular "A" panel at the front of the shoe. Black lacing, a black collar, and a low-profile midsole complete the overall look.

The overall silhouette feels closer to a soccer boot or performance cleat than a traditional basketball shoe. It's a bold evolution that sets Ja's line apart from anything else in Nike Basketball right now.

Read More: Stephen Curry Spotted Wearing Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide At Coachella

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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