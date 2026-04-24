Stephen Curry Spotted Wearing Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide At Coachella

Stephen Curry was spotted wearing the Nike NOCTA Glide during Coachella weekend. The Warriors guard wore the black colorway of Drake's signature Nike silhouette. For a player currently in sneaker free agency, the choice raised eyebrows immediately.

Curry has been rotating through a wide range of footwear since ending his Under Armour partnership. Furthermore, he has been spotted in everything from Kobe 4s to Air Jordan 5s throughout the 2026 season. Adding the NOCTA Glide to that list is another unexpected entry.

Additionally, the timing connects two of the biggest names in culture right now. Drake's "Iceman" album is set to drop May 15th, 2026. Seeing one of the NBA's biggest stars wearing his shoe at Coachella only adds to NOCTA's cultural momentum heading into that release.

The NOCTA Glide draws direct inspiration from the Nike Zoom Flight '95, reworking the classic blueprint into something lighter and more lifestyle-oriented. The shoe features a mesh-constructed base, woven detailing along the sides, and a blue-tinted translucent outsole. Moreover, NOCTA branding appears on the padded tongue and debossed on the heel details.

Steph Curry's appearance in the NOCTA Glide at one of the biggest music festivals of the year is the kind of organic co-sign money can't buy. Meanwhile, the question of where Curry signs his next shoe deal remains unanswered. Moments like this keep every brand guessing.

Steph Curry Drake’s Nike NOCTA Glide

The Nike NOCTA Glide is one of the cleaner silhouettes Drake has produced under his NOCTA label. The shoe takes its cues from the legendary Nike Zoom Flight '95, a 90s basketball shoe known for its wavy midsole and bold bubble pods.

Woven textile midfoot panels sit alongside a breathable mesh upper, while chrome detailing and 3M reflective piping add subtle depth throughout. The black colorway Curry wore keeps everything understated with a black upper, iron grey accents, and crisp white midsole.