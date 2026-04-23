Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" Just Got Its Most Detailed Look Yet

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" has officially surfaced.

zSneakerHeadz reports that Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" drops May 16th, 2026.

The story behind this shoe runs deeper than most. The release draws from the most emotional chapter in Michael Jordan's life. After leading the Bulls to the 1996 NBA Finals title, Jordan was photographed on the locker room floor overcome with tears.

Furthermore, the Finals game took place on June 16th, 1996, which was Father's Day, and it was MJ's first title since his father James Jordan Sr. was murdered in 1993.

Additionally, Jordan Brand wove that emotional moment directly into the design. Instead of the iconic elephant print, Jordan Brand used a jacquard textile that replicates the Chicago Bulls locker room carpet pattern from that 1996 moment. Moreover, "World's Best Dad" is embroidered on the inner tongue.

Jordan Brand also included a custom Father's Day card with the release, making the unboxing experience part of the story.

This is one of the most narrative-driven Air Jordan 3 releases in recent memory. The design earns its meaning. Every detail points back to a real moment that changed Michael Jordan's life forever.

Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad"

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best Dad" carries one of the most meaningful color palettes the silhouette has seen. A clean Sail tumbled leather upper sets the tone throughout, paired with muted University Red accents and wear-away off-white leather overlays.

Textile replicas of the Chicago Bulls locker room floor replace the traditional elephant print overlays at the toe and heel. Nike Air branding returns on the heel, keeping the shoe rooted in OG design language.

The combination of sail, black, red, pale ivory, and palomino creates a warm, restrained palette that feels personal rather than loud. It's a shoe built around a memory, not a colorway.