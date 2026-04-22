"Michael" Biopic Sparks Debate Over Whether 2Pac's Film Was The Worst Ever

Amid criticism of the new film, Michael, which details the life and career of the legendary singer, Michael Jackson, fans on social media have been debating the worst biopics of all time. One viral tweet suggests that there is "nothing worse" than the 2017 film, All Eyez on Me, which centers around 2Pac.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) brought up tons of films in response to the post, including Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, Bohemian Rhapsody, Straight Outta Compton, and more. "NOTHING. one of the worst movies ever," one user wrote, agreeing with the original post. Another countered: "Y’all act like that Michael Jackson biopic with Flex don’t exist or the lifetime Aaliyah biopic, lifetime, Whitney Houston biopic. Tupac joint was bad but it wasn’t worse than them." One more suggested: "I assume you didn’t see that Bob Marley movie that came out last year then. I got some good sleep in the theater that night," while another wrote, "Naw u trippin, that Biggie Smalls one was the absolute worst of all time."

When Does "Michael" Hit Theaters?

Michael hits theaters on April 24, 2026. It stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. It's directed by Antoine Fuqua and was written by John Logan. Jaafar Jackson is the biological nephew of Michael Jackson and the son of Jermaine Jackson. Michael marks his feature film debut.

Fans Debate Biopics