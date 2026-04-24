Kat Graham Speaks On Her Scenes As Diana Ross Being Cut From "Michael"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kat Graham Scenes Diana Ross Cut From Michael
Mar 4, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kat Graham arrives at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
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The new Michael Jackson film reportedly cut Kat Graham's scenes as Diana Ross, as well as depictions of his child sex abuse allegations.

The Michael biopic is causing lots of debate, whether it's over the film's quality or its depictions of the life of Michael Jackson. While a lot of the most heated discourse is over his child sex abuse allegations and their omission from this movie depicting his early career, Kat Graham revealed another notable change throughout the film's production. She was set to play the legendary Diana Ross in the project. But the film's creators ended up cutting Graham's scenes from the final product.

"Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes. Including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast," the actress shared on Twitter. "Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut. Though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible."

Michael met Ross back during his Jackson 5 days, forming a close bond and friendship with the Supremes icon. His brother Jermaine Jackson previously claimed he wrote "Remember The Time" with her in mind back in the early 1990s.

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Michael Jackson's Biopic

But these aren't the only reported changes to Michael's final theatrical release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael initially had scenes of the King of Pop reckoning with child sex abuse allegations in its initial cut. However, the film had to correct course. Per reports, its third act originally portrayed an accuser whose settlement with M.J.'s estate barred a dramatization of him. Lionsgate is reportedly developing a second movie about the latter portion of Jackson's life.

Elsewhere, Michael's director Antoine Fuqua recently spoke about being skeptical about the allegations against his film's main focus, especially with Black plight in the media in mind. "When I hear things about us, Black people in particular, especially in a certain position, there’s always pause," he told The New Yorker. "Sometimes people do some nasty things for some money."

Sadly, fans did not get to see Kat Graham honor the great Diana Ross with her portrayal. But as for the other leftover tales on Michael, there might be more on the way.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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