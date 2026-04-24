Kat Graham Speaks On Her Scenes As Diana Ross Being Cut From "Michael"

The Michael biopic is causing lots of debate, whether it's over the film's quality or its depictions of the life of Michael Jackson. While a lot of the most heated discourse is over his child sex abuse allegations and their omission from this movie depicting his early career, Kat Graham revealed another notable change throughout the film's production. She was set to play the legendary Diana Ross in the project. But the film's creators ended up cutting Graham's scenes from the final product.

"Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes. Including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast," the actress shared on Twitter. "Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut. Though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible."

Michael met Ross back during his Jackson 5 days, forming a close bond and friendship with the Supremes icon. His brother Jermaine Jackson previously claimed he wrote "Remember The Time" with her in mind back in the early 1990s.

Michael Jackson's Biopic

But these aren't the only reported changes to Michael's final theatrical release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael initially had scenes of the King of Pop reckoning with child sex abuse allegations in its initial cut. However, the film had to correct course. Per reports, its third act originally portrayed an accuser whose settlement with M.J.'s estate barred a dramatization of him. Lionsgate is reportedly developing a second movie about the latter portion of Jackson's life.

Elsewhere, Michael's director Antoine Fuqua recently spoke about being skeptical about the allegations against his film's main focus, especially with Black plight in the media in mind. "When I hear things about us, Black people in particular, especially in a certain position, there’s always pause," he told The New Yorker. "Sometimes people do some nasty things for some money."