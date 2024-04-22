Michael Jackson's Iconic Neverland Ranch Is Getting Updated For an Upcoming Biopic

Michael Jackson's famous estate, Neverland Ranch, is getting revamped. The ranch is getting updated for the upcoming biopic of Michael Jackson, which is in production. The ranch has been pictured with a bunch of fairground rides, a hot-air balloon ride, and even a train. Filming took place this past Friday on location and featured a ton of extras working as vendors and people enjoying the backyard theme park. The upcoming biopic stars Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson as his uncle.

Michael Jackson stopped living at the ranch in 2003. He left the estate after Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant related to the child molestation case he was being investigated for. Jackson never returned to the ranch, but it stayed in the family. After his death in 2000, his estate still co-owned the Ranch. Ron Burkle purchased the ranch in 2020 for a reported $22 million. There is a renewed interest in Jackson's life now that fans are anticipating the biopic, which will be released in Spring 2025.

Michael Jackson Biopic Brings Back Neverland Ranch

An aerial photo shows a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's vehicle in front of singer Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch November 18, 2003 outside of Santa Barbara, California. Police armed with a search warrant swarmed Jackson's sprawling home in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The King of Pop will be portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic, which is supported by the Jackson Estate and will include several of the King of Pop's classics. Earlier this month, at Lionsgate's CinemaCon panel, a first-look trailer for the film was shown. The film is only halfway through production but was a big talking point and success at the movie conference. Additionally, the movie will follow Michael from his early years as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to his father Joe Jackson's abuse. It will explore his purchase of Neverland Ranch and the making of his iconic song "Thriller." The film will capture everything until his unexpected death on June 25, 2009.

The film is officially titled Michael. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Michaels's Nephew Jafaar as his uncle, Academy Award nominee Coleman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Michaels's Father, and Nia Long as his mother, Katherine. Furthermore, the film also features Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Miles Teller as John Branca. Overall, It is projected to be one of the biggest films of 2025.

