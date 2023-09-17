Michael Jackson’s Son Says Harry Styles Doesn’t Deserve “King Of Pop” Title

Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, says that Harry Styles hasn't worked hard enough to deserve the title, "King of Pop." Appearing on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, Prince explained his issue with the credit being given to Styles.

“When he was getting ready during the rehearsals for This Is It, he would come home real late at night," Prince explained of his father. “He would come home [and] he'd be physically [looking] exhausted. He'd have a shake or eat a meal and go to working on music, go to his room, start writing or harmonizing, and melodizing to try and figure out another song.” From there, he noted a generational gap: “There are people that came before my technology generation, and they had to work their whole life, their a**es off to get where they got to.” Prince added that Jackson also considered himself to be the "greatest of all time" while he was still alive. He specifically noted his famous rivalry with fellow legendary musician, Prince.

Michael Jackson During His Super Bowl Halftime Set

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 31: Michael Jackson performs at the Super. Bowl XXVII Halftime show at the Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the interview, Prince confirmed that there is still unreleased music from Jackson in the vault; however, it's mostly unfinished. “When it comes to unreleased music there, what we have in our vault — as I've been kind of told — is a lot of really rough works in progress," he said. He explained that it's primarily "little snippets" of songs due to Jackson's unusual recording habits. “I don't think my father ever learned how to read sheet music,” he added. “So as a trained musician, it was really self-taught.”

Prince Jackson Discusses His Father's Legacy

It's not the first time Prince has discussed Styles achieving the "King of Pop" title. After Rolling Stone crowned Styles with the honor in 2022, Prince responded during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

