Amid the holiday season, families everywhere are looking for good times to spend together, even the most famous ones. Michael Jackson’s three children Paris, Prince, and Bigi went for a snow day together in Tahoe.

While people’s interest is natural, it also speaks to MJ’s lasting impact and influence as a pop culture icon. Moreover, his 1982 album Thriller returned to the Billboard Top 10 a couple of weeks ago.

Paris, 24, wore a brown puffer coat with a matching vest. She also donned another color combo: burgundy pants with gloves. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Prince wore a black jacket and trousers with a helmet-clad ski mask. Bigi, who is 20, also wore a black jacket and combined it with black trousers.

All in all, they had some fun times on December 26th. Moreover, Paris posted some clips to her Instagram story of some struggles on the snow. She fell off of her snowboard in the clip, captioning it with “Can’t stop… like properly.”

Even with all the fun and staying busy with projects, like Paris’s music career, they still remember their dad. On Halloween this year, Prince spoke to E! News about honoring the King of Pop’s legacy every day, as an artist and father.

“I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house,” he expressed, “I have artistic paintings of him around my house. I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me and I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy.”

Meanwhile, these children also have his music to cherish and celebrate his life through. Prince stated that he feels his father coming through in his music in a way that feels more intimate than you’d expect.

“I was given so many awesome nuggets of information when I had him with me as a father and he was also very personable in the way he wrote his music,” he said. “If you listen to it, there’s a lot of him in that. It’s awesome to put it on and feel connected to him again in that way.”

