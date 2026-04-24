Michael Jackson Biopic Director Antoine Fuqua Doesn't Believe Allegations

Antoine Fuqua, the director of the Michael biopic, is drawing attention after expressing skepticism about long-standing allegations against Michael Jackson. In a recent profile by The New Yorker, Fuqua opened up about his perspective while working on the highly anticipated film. According to the report, his original vision for the movie included a dramatic opening scene centered around the 1993 police raid of Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, portraying the pop icon being “stripped naked” and treated “like an animal” during the investigation.

The film explores the life and career of the iconic Michael Jackson. But its reception has been largely unfavorable since premiering on April 10, 2026. Critics have responded with mixed-to-negative reviews, reflected in low aggregate scores. Just 36% positive from 120 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a 38 out of 100 on Metacritic. Much of the criticism centers on the film’s decision to largely sidestep the child sexual abuse allegations that followed Jackson during his lifetime. Still, some reviewers pointed to Jaafar Jackson’s performance as a standout highlight.

However, Fuqua's initial creative direction reportedly had to be adjusted due to legal constraints. Attorneys for the Jackson estate flagged that a prior settlement with accuser Jordan Chandler includes provisions that prohibit his depiction or mention in films. As a result, elements tied directly to that case could not be included in the final version of the biopic.

'Michael' Director Expresses Skepticism About Accusations

Fuqua also spoke candidly about how he processes the allegations more broadly. While multiple accusers have come forward over the years, he indicated that he approaches such claims with a level of skepticism. Particularly when considering the historical context of how Black public figures have been treated. “When I hear things about us, Black people in particular, especially in a certain position, there’s always pause,” he said. Suggesting that he questions narratives that may not fully account for bias or systemic factors.

"Sometimes people do some nasty things for some money," Fuqua added when asked about the motivations behind the many allegations.

At the same time, the allegations surrounding Jackson remain a significant and complex part of his legacy. Over the years, at least five accusers have come forward. And Jackson himself previously addressed controversial aspects of his personal life in interviews, including sharing his bed with children. Statements that have continued to fuel debate long after his passing.