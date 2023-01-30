The legacy of Michael Jackson will be explored in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic on the pop star, Michael. However, the question of who would take on the lead role has been subject to speculation.

According to Deadline, Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, will take on the lead role in the film. Fuqua and Jackson confirmed the news on social media this morning.

“Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon,” the Training Day director shared on Instagram.

Jackson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity afterward, writing,

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson, showcased his talents as a singer and dancer on social media in the past, which undoubtedly helped him secure the role.

The upcoming film won’t shy away from exploring some of the grimmer sides of Jackson’s life. From his beginnings as a member of the Jackson 5, Michael will capture the highs and lows of the singer’s career, up until his death from cardiac arrest.

Michael’s estate will also be involved in the film, providing the rights to the singer’s catalog. However, it makes many wonder how this might impact the storyline when it comes to pedophilia allegations and sexual assault.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore details surrounding the upcoming movie.

