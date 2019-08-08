Antoine Fuqua
- MoviesMichael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Portray Pop Star In “Michael” BiopicJaafar Jackson will portray his uncle, Michael Jackson, in an upcoming biopic. By Aron A.
- Movies"Emancipation" Producer Apologizes For Bringing "Whipped Peter" Picture To PremiereJoey McFarland has apologized for bringing a picture of “Whipped Peter” to the premiere of "Emancipation."By Cole Blake
- MoviesWill Smith & Antoine Fuqua Move "Emancipation" Out Of Georgia Over Voting LawsThe controversial law has also caused MLB to move their All-Star game out of Atlanta, as well.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWill Smith To Portray Runaway Slave In Thriller EmancipationProduction is expected to begin in 2021. By Madusa S.
- GramNicole Murphy's Looking Happier Than Ever With Platinum Blonde HairNicole Murphy's doing alright.By Chantilly Post
- GramLela Rochon & Antoine Fuqua Are All Smiles As They Attend Daughter's PerformanceWhat scandal?By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Calls Nicole Murphy Out For "Play On Words" On "Wendy Williams Show"LisaRaye McCoy wants Nicole Murphy to pay her a visit.By Chantilly Post
- GramNicole Murphy Chooses Quality Time With Family Over Antoine Fuqua DramaNicole Murphy hasn't responded to the hate. By Chantilly Post
- GossipNicole Murphy Paid Paparazzi To Take Antoine Fuqua Kissing Photo: ReportNicole Murphy allegedly had this planned out for four months.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLela Rochon Pulls In Support From Famous Friends Amid Nicole Murphy ApologyNicole who?By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureK. Michelle Drags Nicole Murphy For Antoine Fuqua Kiss: "You’re Disgusting"K. Michelle don't play. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureAntoine Fuqua's Wife Unfazed By Nicole Murphy's Apology For Kissing HusbandLela Rochon's living her best life. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsNicole Murphy Destroyed After Explaining Antoine Fuqua Kiss To Wendy WilliamsNobody was really feeling Nicole Murphy's explanation.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNicole Murphy Gets Grilled By Wendy Williams Over Antoine Fuqua KissWendy Williams had a lot of questions.By Chantilly Post
- GramNicole Murphy Returns With Sexy Instagram Share After Antoine Fuqua ScandalNicole Murphy is back.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureAntoine Fuqua's Wife Lela Rochon Wearing Ring In First Appearance Since ScandalLela Rochon wants the world to know she's doing just fine.By Alex Zidel