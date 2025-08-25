Kobe Bryant Biopic Reportedly In The Works

It's been over five years since the unfathomable loss of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. Despite all that time passing, it still feels like we lost the Los Angeles Laker last week. Since his death, Nike has still been churning out new Kobe shoe models, keeping his legacy alive in some fashion.

But it appears that sometime in the future, a biopic will be a reality. According to reports from The Shade Room, Variety, and Complex, Warner Bros. has obtained a spec script for one revolving around the days leading up to him being drafted.

If you didn't know, this, along with many other aspects of Kobe's life, was an extremely fascinating time. The lead-up to his eventual selection was dramatic as the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets) were highly interested in drafting him 8th overall in 1996.

However, there was some divide within the organization. Head coach John Calipari was all-in on Kobe. Unfortunately, the vibe shifted with Nets higher ups that led to him falling to 13. Part of the reason why they passed is because they knew Bryant was a huge Laker fan.

But the Charlotte Hornets wound up taking him instead. Then, they traded for established big man Vlade Divac, shipping Kobe to his dream destination and the rest they say, is history.

Kobe Bryant Birthday

As such, the tentative title for this biopic is With the 8th Pick? Per the outlets, screenwriters Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen penned the script. When rumblings were first made about it, multiple studios and streaming platforms were thinking about pulling the trigger on nabbing it.

However, according to Variety, Warner Bros. swooped in and essentially didn't give anyone else a chance to scoop it.

Overall, since its in the early stages of development, not much is known about cast, release date, and etc. However, we can share that the script is being referred to as a mix of Moneyball and Air, with the latter starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Fittingly, this news surfaces just two days after Kobe's birthday. He would have been 47. We still continue to wish the best for his family and friends.