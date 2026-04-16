Snoop Dogg Reveals Who Is Playing Him In An Upcoming Biopic

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Snoop Dogg attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Snoop Dogg is getting his very own biopic in 2027, and an actor has already been chosen to play the legendary pop culture icon.

Snoop Dogg is perhaps hip-hop's biggest cultural icon. He is everywhere. Snoop Dogg has made classic albums, has appeared in blockbuster movies, and is a spokesperson for numerous big brands. Furthermore, he was in Italy covering the Winter Olympics a couple of months ago. It just goes to show that the man can do it all. Even those who don't pay attention to hip-hop know who he is.

This makes him the perfect candidate for a biopic. In fact, one can make the argument that a Snoop biopic is probably overdue at this point. Numerous artists have gotten one, and it is time for the iconic figure to get his flowers.

Yesterday, Snoop announced the good news. He revealed that a biopic is, in fact, on the horizon. The movie is going to be released sometime in 2027. Who will play him? None other than Outer Banks star, Jonathan Daviss.

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Snoop Dogg Co-Signs Jonathan Daviss

Daviss is a talented young actor and the perfect candidate to play Snoop. It appears as though Daviss may have been handpicked by Snoop to play him, which must be quite the honor for the young actor.

Regardless, having to play an icon like Snoop is quite a bit of pressure. This is especially true as Snoop is still alive and will be watching the biopic. Now, Daviss will have to deal with Snoop's judgment on whether or not he did a good job.

With that being said, Snoop's announcement suggests that he will have some on-set involvement with the movie. If that is the case, he will be able to give the young actor some direction on how to play the part to the best of his abilities.

Going into 2027, this will be one of the movies on our radar. Of course, the Michael biopic is coming soon, and that is going to be one of the biggest movies of the entire year.

We wish Daviss the best of luck with the new role.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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