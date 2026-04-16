Snoop Dogg Reveals Who Is Playing Him In An Upcoming Biopic

Snoop Dogg is perhaps hip-hop's biggest cultural icon. He is everywhere. Snoop Dogg has made classic albums, has appeared in blockbuster movies, and is a spokesperson for numerous big brands. Furthermore, he was in Italy covering the Winter Olympics a couple of months ago. It just goes to show that the man can do it all. Even those who don't pay attention to hip-hop know who he is.

This makes him the perfect candidate for a biopic. In fact, one can make the argument that a Snoop biopic is probably overdue at this point. Numerous artists have gotten one, and it is time for the iconic figure to get his flowers.

Yesterday, Snoop announced the good news. He revealed that a biopic is, in fact, on the horizon. The movie is going to be released sometime in 2027. Who will play him? None other than Outer Banks star, Jonathan Daviss.

Snoop Dogg Co-Signs Jonathan Daviss

Daviss is a talented young actor and the perfect candidate to play Snoop. It appears as though Daviss may have been handpicked by Snoop to play him, which must be quite the honor for the young actor.

Regardless, having to play an icon like Snoop is quite a bit of pressure. This is especially true as Snoop is still alive and will be watching the biopic. Now, Daviss will have to deal with Snoop's judgment on whether or not he did a good job.

With that being said, Snoop's announcement suggests that he will have some on-set involvement with the movie. If that is the case, he will be able to give the young actor some direction on how to play the part to the best of his abilities.

Going into 2027, this will be one of the movies on our radar. Of course, the Michael biopic is coming soon, and that is going to be one of the biggest movies of the entire year.

We wish Daviss the best of luck with the new role.