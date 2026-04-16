Outer Banks

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Music
Snoop Dogg Reveals Who Is Playing Him In An Upcoming Biopic
Snoop Dogg is getting his very own biopic in 2027, and an actor has already been chosen to play the legendary pop culture icon.
By
Alexander Cole
April 16, 2026