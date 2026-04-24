Snoop Dogg Shuts Down Backlash After Bringing Child Out Onstage With Stripper

While many folks saw this as a wholesome moment, others blasted him for subjecting the child to share the stage with a stripper. Fans also criticized the girl's parents for allowing her to attend in the first place.

Amid all this conversation, Tha Doggfather reportedly stepped into Hollywood Unlocked's comments section on Instagram to respond to their coverage of the backlash. "Under fire [thumbs down emoji] her father let her get on stage [thumbs up emoji]," he wrote. "She was dancing all night. I let a fan have fun her parents were there sorry try again. Carry on." The Long Beach legend isn't worried about perception, but rather defended his real-life decisions.

Snoop Dogg's Biopic

In other Snoop Dogg news, his biopic is shaping up. He recently revealed that Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss will play him in the upcoming film based on his life, which will come out sometime in 2027. Craig Brewer will direct the project.

This is a very exciting development for the hip-hop icon, and a huge step for Daviss' burgeoning career. We will see how the movie shapes up, as biopics usually get a bad reputation. After all, the reception to the new film Michael tells you all you need to know.

Elsewhere, Snoop Dogg just dropped his 10 Til' Midnight album in connection to his film of the same name. The movie stars Ray Vaughn, G Perico, and other big rap names.