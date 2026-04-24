Snoop Dogg Shuts Down Backlash After Bringing Child Out Onstage With Stripper

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Snoop Dogg Shuts Down Backlash Bringing Child Onstage Stripper
Feb 8, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy; Snoop Dogg in attendance at the women's downhill alpine skiing race during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images
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For Snoop Dogg's entire career, he's been under fire from folks who believe he's giving the youth the wrong message.

It was perfectly fitting to have Snoop Dogg join Ice Cube, Too $hort, and other performers at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday (April 20) at the "4/20 On The Rocks" event. But the occasion sparked controversy for non-marijuana-related reasons. At one point of his set, Snoop brought out a young fan alongside a stripper for "Drop It Like It's Hot," which drew a lot of backlash.

While many folks saw this as a wholesome moment, others blasted him for subjecting the child to share the stage with a stripper. Fans also criticized the girl's parents for allowing her to attend in the first place.

Amid all this conversation, Tha Doggfather reportedly stepped into Hollywood Unlocked's comments section on Instagram to respond to their coverage of the backlash. "Under fire [thumbs down emoji] her father let her get on stage [thumbs up emoji]," he wrote. "She was dancing all night. I let a fan have fun her parents were there sorry try again. Carry on." The Long Beach legend isn't worried about perception, but rather defended his real-life decisions.

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Snoop Dogg's Biopic

In other Snoop Dogg news, his biopic is shaping up. He recently revealed that Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss will play him in the upcoming film based on his life, which will come out sometime in 2027. Craig Brewer will direct the project.

This is a very exciting development for the hip-hop icon, and a huge step for Daviss' burgeoning career. We will see how the movie shapes up, as biopics usually get a bad reputation. After all, the reception to the new film Michael tells you all you need to know.

Elsewhere, Snoop Dogg just dropped his 10 Til' Midnight album in connection to his film of the same name. The movie stars Ray Vaughn, G Perico, and other big rap names.

With all this in mind, it's clear Snoop's twilight years remain as active as ever. New music, new movies, and new controversies around appropriateness, the youth's impressionability, and artistic responsibility. He's enjoying every step of the way, and stepping out to shut backlash down from his critics. Whether or not that's enough as an "apology" is in the eye of the beholder.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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