Snoop Dogg Under Fire After Child Joins Him Onstage Alongside Stripper

BY Caroline Fisher
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Snoop Dogg Child Onstage Stripper
Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Rapper Snoop Dogg during the Colorado State Rams game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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A clip from one of Snoop Dogg's recent shows is currently making its rounds online as social media users point out what went wrong.

Snoop Dogg has faced no shortage of controversies throughout his career, and now, he can add another to the list. Recently, the hip-hop icon allowed a young girl to join him onstage during one of his shows. This might seem innocent enough, but clips from the evening quickly began making their rounds online, and social media users were quick to point out what went wrong.

In one clip shared by Watch Live Bitez, the child can be seen dancing right next to a scantily clad woman doing pole tricks. Many believe this to be wildly inappropriate. While some are slamming Snoop for letting it happen, others are convinced the child's parents are at fault.

"No y'all can't blame Snoop y'all got to blame the parents," one Instagram user says. "The parents shouldn't have never allowed the child to come or be on that stage first, secondly he should have had the child escorted off the stage immediately," another argues. Someone else claims, "Nobody has good sense anymore."

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Snoop Dogg Controversies

This is far from the only time Snoop Dogg has found himself in hot water in recent years. In September, for example, he got ripped to shreds for some divisive comments he made on the It's Giving podcast after seeing the Pixar film Lightyear. The film features a lesbian couple, which didn't sit right with Snoop

"What you see is what you see, they're putting it everywhere," he explained at the time. "My grandson in the middle of the movie, like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie."

Before that, the rapper faced backlash for performing at the first-ever Crypto Ball, which celebrated Donald Trump's return to the White House. He later addressed the outcry on The Breakfast Club, making it clear that he stands by his decision.

"I'm not a politician," he declared, "I don't represent the Republican Party. I don't represent the Democratic Party. I represent the motherf***ing Gangster Party period point blank."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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