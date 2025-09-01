Snoop Dogg's Team Reportedly Claims His Apology For LGBTQIA+ Criticism Is Fake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 402 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Snoop Dogg Team Claims Apology LGBTQIA Fake Hip Hop News
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Snoop Dogg looks on before a men’s basketball quarterfinal game between United States and Brazil during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This controversy stems from Snoop Dogg's comments on a lesbian couple featured in the 2022 Pixar film "Lightyear."

Snoop Dogg has been a superstar for decades, so he knows as well as anyone that whatever celebrities say can quickly get them in hot water. He recently faced backlash for some critical comments about LGBTQIA+ representation in kids' movies, which he allegedly apologized for on Instagram.

However, we say "allegedly" because the Long Beach MC's team reportedly claimed that this message was fake, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons," the message reead. "all my gay friends no what’s up they been calling me with love. my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old. teach me how to learn I’m not perfect."

Furthermore, this is an odd reported claim from Snoop's team, since the comment came directly from his official Instagram account. It's unclear who's really behind this or what's really going on.

Snoop Dogg's controversy caught the attention of many folks out there. But with this latest development, we will have to wait to see if he addresses it in the near future.

Read More: Snoop Dogg To Serve As Community Chairman For Los Angeles In 2026 World Cup

Snoop Dogg Response
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist and actor Snoop Dogg on the field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, here's what Snoop Dogg said about taking his grandson to see the Pixar film Lightyear, which at one minuscule point features a lesbian couple and their child. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'" he said on the It's Giving podcast with Sarah Fontenot. "Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. [...] 'Shhh. The movie ain't over yet.' I'm scared to go to the movies now. Like, y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for. [...] It threw me for a loop. These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

In addition to all this, screenwriter Lauren Gunderson – who reportedly worked on this Lightyear decision – addressed Snoop Dogg's divisive remarks. "I was proud to see a happy queer couple (even for a few seconds) onscreen. I know they got a lot of s**t for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists. It’s *not* fiction. What IS fiction is Zurg and light-speed space travel and murderous aliens and a talking robot cat."

Read More: Art Made Of Snoop Dogg’s Roaches And Ashes Sells For Thousands At Auction

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
snoop-dogg-addresses-controversy-hip-hop-news Music Snoop Dogg Says He's "Not Perfect" In Apology For Controversial "Lightyear" Comments 1064
Snoop Dogg Criticism LGBTQIA Kids Movies Hip Hop News Pop Culture Snoop Dogg Expresses Criticism Of LGBTQIA+ Storylines In Kids Movies 1.7K
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Australian Politician Calls On The AFL To "Dump" Snoop Dogg After Homophobic Comment 1058
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.4K
Comments 0