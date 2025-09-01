Snoop Dogg has been a superstar for decades, so he knows as well as anyone that whatever celebrities say can quickly get them in hot water. He recently faced backlash for some critical comments about LGBTQIA+ representation in kids' movies, which he allegedly apologized for on Instagram.

However, we say "allegedly" because the Long Beach MC's team reportedly claimed that this message was fake, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons," the message reead. "all my gay friends no what’s up they been calling me with love. my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old. teach me how to learn I’m not perfect."

Furthermore, this is an odd reported claim from Snoop's team, since the comment came directly from his official Instagram account. It's unclear who's really behind this or what's really going on.

Snoop Dogg's controversy caught the attention of many folks out there. But with this latest development, we will have to wait to see if he addresses it in the near future.

Snoop Dogg Response

For those unaware, here's what Snoop Dogg said about taking his grandson to see the Pixar film Lightyear, which at one minuscule point features a lesbian couple and their child. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'" he said on the It's Giving podcast with Sarah Fontenot. "Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. [...] 'Shhh. The movie ain't over yet.' I'm scared to go to the movies now. Like, y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for. [...] It threw me for a loop. These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."