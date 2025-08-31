News
snoop dogg interview
Music
Snoop Dogg Says He's "Not Perfect" In Apology For Controversial "Lightyear" Comments
Snoop Dogg apologized for his comments about a lesbian couple in "Lightyear," and seems interested in using it as a learning experience.
By
Devin Morton
August 31, 2025
