Snoop Dogg will be serving as the official Community Chairman for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission announced the decision in a press release on Tuesday, as caught by AllHipHop.

The role will see Snoop collaborating with other leaders to “engage the local community to help deliver a legacy that will positively impact the Los Angeles region well beyond the final match,” according to Los Angeles Magazine.

Snoop discussed the move in a video on social media. “This isn’t just any tournament, this is the biggest event on the planet, and it’s coming to our city,” Snoop said. “LA is ready to show up with that signature style, culture and love for the beautiful game. I’m here to make sure the whole world has a great experience in our city, and everyone in our community gets a chance to participate. Stay tuned.”

When Is The World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be kicking off in Los Angeles in June of next year. After the opening match, the rest of the tournament will be jointly hosted by 16 cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It marks the first time the United States has hosted the men's World Cup since 1994. Teams are still competing to qualify for the tournament.