Snoop Dogg is an absolute machine when it comes to brand collaborations and partnerships. But it's not all just for a quick ad or promotion. His business moves also extend to the sports world, and his latest resumé extender is partial ownership of a soccer club.

AllHipHop reports that Tha Doggfather just inked a minority stake deal in Swansea City AFC, a Welsh soccer club in England's second-tier football league. Along with some other collective investments from other deep pockets and soccer players, the team is taking their branding, reach, and image to the next level.

"My love of football is well known. But it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City," Snoop Dogg remarked. "The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me." The higher-ups hope this will not only rake in revenue, but cultivate a strong and supportive fanbase that can continue to grow.

"It is very exciting for us as a football club to formally welcome Snoop Dogg as a co-owner and investor into Swansea City," CEO Tom Gorringe stated regarding the BODR spitter. "Dogg is passionate about this project and helping us continue to raise the profile of the club to as wide an audience as possible."

Snoop Dogg Soccer

Jun 7, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Snoop Dogg performs prior to the game between Edmonton Elks and BC Lions at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To celebrate this special occasion, Swansea put a mural of Snoop in their stadium, which artist Hasan Kamil painted. The club reportedly unveiled all of these exciting developments on June 1.

"During our conversations, Snoop spoke about having worn many football shirts without ever having felt a club to be the right fit for him," Swansea City AFC's ownership group reportedly stated. "We are delighted that putting on a Swansea shirt has proven to be that right fit." We'll see how this soccer fan fares.