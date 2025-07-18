Snoop Dogg Is Now The Co-Owner Of The Swansea City AFC Soccer Team

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 454 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Snoop Dogg Co Owner Swansea City AFC Soccer Team Hip Hop News
Rap artisit Snoop Dogg returned to Common Ground Saturday, July 11, 2015, wearing former MSU guard Drew Neitzel's jersey during the Common Ground Music Festival at Adado Riverfront Park in downtown Lansing. © Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg is no stranger to sports business, whether it's partnering with sports analysts for charity or entering ownership positions.

Snoop Dogg is an absolute machine when it comes to brand collaborations and partnerships. But it's not all just for a quick ad or promotion. His business moves also extend to the sports world, and his latest resumé extender is partial ownership of a soccer club.

AllHipHop reports that Tha Doggfather just inked a minority stake deal in Swansea City AFC, a Welsh soccer club in England's second-tier football league. Along with some other collective investments from other deep pockets and soccer players, the team is taking their branding, reach, and image to the next level.

"My love of football is well known. But it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City," Snoop Dogg remarked. "The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me." The higher-ups hope this will not only rake in revenue, but cultivate a strong and supportive fanbase that can continue to grow.

"It is very exciting for us as a football club to formally welcome Snoop Dogg as a co-owner and investor into Swansea City," CEO Tom Gorringe stated regarding the BODR spitter. "Dogg is passionate about this project and helping us continue to raise the profile of the club to as wide an audience as possible."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls On U.S. Representative Supporting Tory Lanez To Go After TDE’s MackWop

Snoop Dogg Soccer
CFL: Edmonton Elks at BC Lions
Jun 7, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Snoop Dogg performs prior to the game between Edmonton Elks and BC Lions at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To celebrate this special occasion, Swansea put a mural of Snoop in their stadium, which artist Hasan Kamil painted. The club reportedly unveiled all of these exciting developments on June 1.

"During our conversations, Snoop spoke about having worn many football shirts without ever having felt a club to be the right fit for him," Swansea City AFC's ownership group reportedly stated. "We are delighted that putting on a Swansea shirt has proven to be that right fit." We'll see how this soccer fan fares.

Elsewhere, Snoop Dogg's other sports crossovers are not as direct, but nonetheless pivotal. He and Wiz Khalifa recently partnered with sports analyst Pat McAfee to donate $50K to public schools in Pittsburgh. We will see what great initiatives and vibes Snoop brings to Swansea City AFC.

Read More: Shaquille O’Neal Threatens To Punch Robert Griffin III In The Face Over Angel Reese Comments

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.3K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.6K
Comments 0