Snoop Dogg is facing criticism from Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who labeled him a "slur-merchant" and is calling for his removal from the 2025 AFL Grand Final. Speaking about his upcoming performance at the event in Parliament, she criticized his recent comments on the It's Giving podcast. He had complained about the 2022 Pixar animated film Lightyear featuring an LGBTQ+ character.

“The AFL is a cultural institution, and cultural institutions like this should be backing the rest of our cultural institutions — our artists, our musicians and our music industry right here at home,” Hanson-Young said.

From there, she brought up Izak Rankine facing a serious suspension for using a homophobic slur during a game against Collingwood, earlier this month. “The irony is not lost on many of us that while Izak Rankine gets dumped, Snoop Dogg gets $2 million to play his misogynistic, homophobic music on our turf,” she said. Hanson-Young concluded by urging the AFL to “Dump Snoop Dogg and put in place an Aussie artist.”

Snoop Dogg's "Lightyear" Criticism

Snoop Dogg made headlines for his comments on Lightyear, earlier this month. He complained that the LGBTQ+ representation in the film led to an awkward conversation with his grandson. In the film, the character Alisha Hawthorne has a child with her wife.

"What you see is what you see, they're putting it everywhere," Snoop remarked. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. [...] 'Shhh. The movie ain't over yet.' I'm scared to go to the movies now. Like, y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for. [...] It threw me for a loop. These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."