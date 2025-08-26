Australian Politician Calls On The AFL To "Dump" Snoop Dogg After Homophobic Comment

BY Cole Blake 407 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg recently came under fire for complaining about LGBTQ+ representation in the Pixar film, "Lightyear."

Snoop Dogg is facing criticism from Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who labeled him a "slur-merchant" and is calling for his removal from the 2025 AFL Grand Final. Speaking about his upcoming performance at the event in Parliament, she criticized his recent comments on the It's Giving podcast. He had complained about the 2022 Pixar animated film Lightyear featuring an LGBTQ+ character.

“The AFL is a cultural institution, and cultural institutions like this should be backing the rest of our cultural institutions — our artists, our musicians and our music industry right here at home,” Hanson-Young said.

From there, she brought up Izak Rankine facing a serious suspension for using a homophobic slur during a game against Collingwood, earlier this month. “The irony is not lost on many of us that while Izak Rankine gets dumped, Snoop Dogg gets $2 million to play his misogynistic, homophobic music on our turf,” she said. Hanson-Young concluded by urging the AFL to “Dump Snoop Dogg and put in place an Aussie artist.”

Read More: Snoop Dogg Expresses Criticism Of LGBTQIA+ Storylines In Kids Movies

Snoop Dogg's "Lightyear" Criticism

Snoop Dogg made headlines for his comments on Lightyear, earlier this month. He complained that the LGBTQ+ representation in the film led to an awkward conversation with his grandson. In the film, the character Alisha Hawthorne has a child with her wife.

"What you see is what you see, they're putting it everywhere," Snoop remarked. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. [...] 'Shhh. The movie ain't over yet.' I'm scared to go to the movies now. Like, y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for. [...] It threw me for a loop. These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

Read More: Snoop Dogg To Serve As Community Chairman For Los Angeles In 2026 World Cup

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Snoop Dogg Criticism LGBTQIA Kids Movies Hip Hop News Pop Culture Snoop Dogg Expresses Criticism Of LGBTQIA+ Storylines In Kids Movies 1476
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.0K
Comments 0