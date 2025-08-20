Snoop Dogg has managed to find success in nearly all of endeavors. Now, he's dipping his toe in the world of fine art. According to VIBE, Erica Kovitz has turned his leftover ashes, roaches, and pieces into art. Reportedly, it's part of an extremely limited Ashes to Art collection, and all of the pieces have been sold already. The Pocket High Emerald sold for the lowest at $10K, and features a smoked roach encased in epoxy. Doggystyle Decoded boasts the original Doggystyle CD, and sold for the highest at $20K.

Tiphany Smokes, Golden Hour Cypher, and White Whisper all sold for somewhere between $12.5K and $15K.

Each one comes with a certificate of authenticity, and is also custom-framed and professionally mounted. On the auction site, the artwork is described as “a true holy grail for fine art collectors, Hip-Hop historians, and cannabis connoisseurs alike."

Read More: Snoop Dogg To Serve As Community Chairman For Los Angeles In 2026 World Cup

Snoop Dogg Art

Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Snoop Dogg performs after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snoop Doggy Dogg Genesis Burn was one of the last piece to sell, and it went for a whopping $70K. It features Snoop's 1993 mugshot as well as his autograph. Orange Chill was also among the final pieces to sell, and went for $12.6K.

This isn't all Snoop Dogg is up to these days, however. Recently, it was also reported that he'll serve as the official Community Chairman for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.