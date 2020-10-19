art
- MusicRubi Rose Sued For Damaging Art Studio During Video ShootThe suit alleges the caused massive damage with a firehose on set.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVHip Hop's Biggest Anime FansRappers who like anime are more common than ever these days. We're looking at a few and showing just how far their love goes.By Paul Barnes
- MusicRico Nasty Refuses To Credit Twitter Artist After Reposting Their WorkRico went off on her fans.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureBanksy Fan Sentenced For Trying To Destroy Artwork After It Sold For $676K: ReportMichael Thomas reportedly didn't like that the street art found a new home so he broke into a private area and tried to deface it.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJay-Z Defends Dave Chappelle, Labels Him "Super Brave & Super Genius"Jay-Z says that Dave Chappelle is "super brave and super genius."By Cole Blake
- Pop CulturePicasso Paintings Sell For More Than $100M At Las Vegas AuctionEleven Picasso paintings brought in over $100M.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Jay-Z Star In Tiffany's Campaign Featuring Basquiat Painting: Twitter ReactsThe Carters partner with Tiffany & Co for their ‘About Love’ campaign which features the couple in front of a private collection Jean-Michel Basquiat painting in Tiffany Blue.By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureKing Von Receives New Tribute Mural In O-BlockThere is a new mural depicting King Von in O-Block.By Cole Blake
- RandomInvisible Sculpture Sells For Over $18,000 In ItalyItalian artist Salvatore Garau sold an invisible sculpture for over $18,000.By Alex Zidel
- RandomStreet Artist KAWS Lands Brooklyn Museum ExhibitionThe Brooklyn-based artist will have never-before-seen items at the exhibit. By hnhh
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Goes Off On People Criticizing North's Art: "Stop Embarrassing Yourselves"Mrs. West said she doesn't play when it comes to her kids and shared a series of posts defending her daughter's budding artistic abilities.By Erika Marie
- MusicLana Del Rey Shares Album Art, Hit With Backlash For "Extremely Inclusive" CommentsLana Del Rey is coming under fire for comments she made while revealing her album cover for "Chemtrails Over The Country Club."By Cole Blake
- GramMulatto Gifted With Large Framed Print Of Nicki Minaj's Tweet To HerThe rapper's friend "outdid himself" with this one, according to Mulatto.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTakashi Murakami Artwork Is Being Given Away For A Treasure Hunt In ParisA Takashi Murakami piece is being given away in a scavenger hunt in Paris.By Cole Blake