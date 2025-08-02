Harry-O's Ex Wife Wants Snoop Dogg To Shut Death Row Down

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 653 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Harry O Ex Wife Snoop Dogg Shut Death Row Down Hip Hop News
Jun 7, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Snoop Dogg performs prior to the game between Edmonton Elks and BC Lions at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lydia Harris won a 2005 judgement against Death Row, the company her ex husband Harry-O invested in, and now wants Snoop Dogg to pay up.

Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row Records back in 2022, and his oversight of the company hasn't been without its speed bumps. The ex wife of investor Michael "Harry-O" Harris is now demanding that Snoop stop using the label's name and assets until the company settles a $107 million judgement she won against them 20 years ago.

As reported by AllHipHop, Lydia Harris took this matter to federal court and filed a motion demanding that the court must order Death Row Records LLC to cough up the outstanding award. A California state court handed that down in 2005 after finding that the company and its CEO Suge Knight allegedly engaged in fraudulent and malicious conduct. It included $60 million in punitive damages.

Furthermore, Snoop Dogg's Death Row purchase worsened this situation in Harris' eyes. She accused them of carrying this out without her knowledge or approval, thus infringing on her legal rights via alleged unjust enrichment. As such, Lydia Harris wants the court to create a constructive trust on the brand and use successor liability for the new owners.

Read More: Death Row Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Thanks Trump For Pardon

Snoop Dogg Death Row
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Rap artist Snoop Dogg returned to Common Ground Saturday, July 11, 2015, wearing former MSU guard Drew Neitzel's jersey during the Common Ground Music Festival at Adado Riverfront Park in downtown Lansing. © Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You may be wondering how Harry-O fits into all of this. He reportedly invested $1.5 million to help Death Row's launch in 1989 in exchange for a 50 percent stake in the company. Following some legal complications, financial debates, and massive successes, Lydia Harris filed suit on Michael's incarcerated behalf in 2002. After the 2005 judgement, the Harrises reportedly never received payment while ownership of Death Row changed several times before landing in Snoop Dogg's hands.

Now, Lydia Harris alleges that the company evaded the court-ordered judgement via bankruptcy and corporate maneuvering. In addition, the motion includes civil RICO allegations claiming wire and bankruptcy fraud for the purposes of avoiding payment. Harris seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to block the use of Death Row's name and assets until the judgement comes through.

Not only that, but Harry-O is now Death Row's COO under Snoop Dogg. Tha Doggfather's legal team called Lydia Harris' move an example of "bad faith litigation and harassment" and a poor revival of an old case. We will see how a federal court rules on this matter.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg & Pat McAfee Donate $50K To Support Pittsburgh Public Schools

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Miami (OH) v Colorado State - Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Music Snoop Dogg & Death Row Records Push Hard To Toss Out $107 Million Suit Against Them 2.6K
Snoop Lion In Concert - Indianapolis, Indiana Music Snoop Dogg And Suge Knight Sued Over Death Row Defrauding Allegations 1.6K
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Politics Snoop Dogg Speaks On Trump Pardoning Death Row Co-Founder 5.9K
'Murder Was The Case' Premiere Music Unforgettable Rappers Signed To Death Row Records 13.6K
Comments 0