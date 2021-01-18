michael "harry-o" harris
- CrimeSnoop Dogg Dissing Donald Trump Almost Prevented Harry-O From Being PardonedTrump changed his mind after Snoop praised his efforts on social justice.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureSuge Knight Claims Snoop Dogg Illegally Acquired Death Row RecordsSuge Knight has doubts surrounding Snoop Dogg's acquisition of Death Row Records. By Aron A.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Believes Lil Wayne Was Making "Chess" Moves With TrumpHe also spoke on Kodak Black and Michael "Harry-O" Harris receiving presidential pardons as well, & claimed Harry-O once had an issue with Rap-A-Lot's J. Prince.By Erika Marie
- MusicDeath Row Co-Founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris Thanks Trump For PardonThe rap mogul helped fund the famed label and in his first interview since being released, he speaks about his regrets of being involved in the drug game.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump PardonSnoop Dogg thanks Trump after reuniting with Michael "Harry-O" Harris in the studio.By Aron A.
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Speaks On Trump Pardoning Death Row Co-FounderThe rap veteran had allegedly been secretly lobbying the White House on behalf of Death Row Records' co-founder, Michael "Harry O" Harris.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrump Commutes Death Row Co-Founder's Sentence After Snoop Dogg's PushSnoop Dogg has worked alongside Alice Johnson and Weldon Angelos to get Death Row co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris's sentence commuted before Trump leaves the White House. By Aron A.
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Quietly Lobbying Trump To Pardon Death Row Co-FounderSnoop Dogg teamed up with two criminal justice reform activists to lobby Trump to pardon the co-founder of Death Row Records. By Aron A.