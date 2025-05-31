Snoop Dogg's Thoughts On Diddy And His Federal Trial Are Immediately Dismissed By The Internet

2025 Time100 Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Snoop Dogg attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Even though Diddy isn't a model citizen to a lot of people, they aren't excusing Snoop Dogg either for his recent actions.

Diddy's trial has been the topic of conversation in hip-hop and media circles overall. People from across both markets and the general public have been sharing their thoughts and analysis. It's led to a lot of debate, which has been tense, to say the least.

Some folks' opinions on the matter have not been met with positivity, especially if you are on Diddy's side. However, Snoop Dogg, who spoke with The Shade Room on the matter and seems to be against the mogul, is still facing harsh criticism.

Before we get into the internet's reaction to Tha Doggfather's thoughts, here's what he had to say on the Bad Boy Record founder's bombshell trial. "I'm very surprised," Snoop said when asked about the things that have been alleged about Diddy.

"I don't expect none of these types of things to be happening. When I was given my position of power and of leadership, I like to take advantage of it and treat people good and make sure that people work with me don't feel like they work for me," he said. "And if there is a separation, I want to make sure it ends on love... I try to be a better boss than the bosses that I was around when I was an artist," he added in part.

Diddy Trial Day 13

Now, let's get into the reactions because they are fiery. Essentially, they are falling on deaf ears because of Snoop's real and alleged actions.

A lot of people are still having a hard time moving on from his support of Donald Trump. If you remember, he performed at his Crypto Ball earlier this year after not having the nicest things to say about the POTUS for years.

The internet is also calling him out for being an alleged hypocrite. We say "alleged" because the rapper and his label, Death Row Records, are facing a hefty $107 million lawsuit from an alleged ex-employee. She claims that she hasn't received any sort of compensation after allegedly helping launch the label during its inception.

Snoop and the label recently filed a motion to dismiss. With that in mind, people are using this as ammunition to fuel their dislike for Snoop. "I forgot he existed after I unfollowed him," one IG user replies. "Go share your thoughts with trump sir we don’t care ✋" another adds. "Snoop good and media trained 😂" one more types.

As for the latest on Diddy, one of his ex-assistants who goes by "Mia" took the stand on Friday (May 30). She alleged that he was physical with her and created a toxic work environment. For example, "Mia" alleged that she "had to beg to go to [her] grandma's funeral."

