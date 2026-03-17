Snoop Dogg was unable to get a federal trademark on his catchphrase, “Smoke Weed Everyday.” The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled against Snoop getting ownership over the phrase for several reasons.

According to Billboard, the trademark examiner wrote that “Smoke Weed Everyday" has already become too common a phrase to properly function as a brand name. “This term or phrase is a song lyric commonly used in association with cannabis use,” they wrote. “Because consumers are accustomed to seeing this term or phrase used in ordinary language by many different sources, they would not perceive it as a mark identifying the source of applicant’s goods and/or services but rather as only conveying an informational message.”

Additionally, the examiner took issue with marijuana still being illegal at the federal level. “Because applicant’s goods and/or services include items or activities that are a per se violation of federal law, the intended use or use of the applied-for mark in commerce in connection with such goods and/or services cannot be lawful,” they further wrote.

Can Snoop Dogg File For Appeal?

In turn, Snoop can still use "Smoke Weed Everyday" as he wishes, but he won't be able to prevent other parties from copying him. He can still take his case to PTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board and even federal court if he wishes.

Snoop already runs a Los Angeles dispensary and Amsterdam coffeeshop that operate under the name, S.W.E.D. That acronym did get approval for trademark registration.

Despite the setback, Snoop has been successful in several business ventures as of late. For one, he recently paid tribute to the late rapper, 2Pac, through his Cali by Snoop brand. He released a limited-edition red wine titled, 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted. Additionally, Snoop served as an honorary coach and special correspondent for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortinam, earlier this year.