Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to the late rapper, 2Pac, through his Cali by Snoop brand by releasing a limited-edition red wine titled, 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted. He starred in a promotional video for the product, in which he reflects on his relationship with 2Pac. It features both new footage of Snoop and archival footage from the music video shoot for "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted."

“In a lot of ways, we were the only ones that understood each other,” Snoop says in the video. He concludes by pouring out some of the wine for Pac.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” Snoop said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I’m looking forward to the people pourin’ a little out with me for my friend.”

John Wardley, the SVP of brand, innovation, and partnerships at Treasury Wine Estates, added: “It’s been an absolute privilege to work with Snoop Dogg and the Tupac Estate to develop a wine celebrating this historic collaboration, and worthy of two of Hip Hop’s greatest Icons. The Cali by Snoop range has always pushed the boundaries of traditional wine culture. We are proud to honor Tupac and Snoop’s legacy with a truly unique wine.”

Snoop Dogg & 2Pac's "2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted"

Snoop Dogg and 2Pac originally teamed up for the song, "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," back in 1996. The song landed on Pac's fourth studio album, All Eyez on Me.

2Pac ended up being shot and killed a few months later in September 1996. In 2023, police finally arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis as a suspect in the case. Following several delays, his trial is scheduled to begin in August 2026.