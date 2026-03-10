Snoop Dogg Honors 2Pac By Releasing A New Limited-Edition Wine

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
32nd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Presenter Snoop Dogg speaks about 2017 Inductee Tupac Shakur onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. Debuting on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Snoop Dogg also starred in a promotional video for the wine release, which features new and archival footage.

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to the late rapper, 2Pac, through his Cali by Snoop brand by releasing a limited-edition red wine titled, 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted. He starred in a promotional video for the product, in which he reflects on his relationship with 2Pac. It features both new footage of Snoop and archival footage from the music video shoot for "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted."

“In a lot of ways, we were the only ones that understood each other,” Snoop says in the video. He concludes by pouring out some of the wine for Pac.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” Snoop said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I’m looking forward to the people pourin’ a little out with me for my friend.”

John Wardley, the SVP of brand, innovation, and partnerships at Treasury Wine Estates, added: “It’s been an absolute privilege to work with Snoop Dogg and the Tupac Estate to develop a wine celebrating this historic collaboration, and worthy of two of Hip Hop’s greatest Icons. The Cali by Snoop range has always pushed the boundaries of traditional wine culture. We are proud to honor Tupac and Snoop’s legacy with a truly unique wine.”

Read More: Nate Dogg’s Son Accuses Snoop Dogg Of Taking Late Rapper's Masters

Snoop Dogg & 2Pac's "2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted"

Snoop Dogg and 2Pac originally teamed up for the song, "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," back in 1996. The song landed on Pac's fourth studio album, All Eyez on Me.

2Pac ended up being shot and killed a few months later in September 1996. In 2023, police finally arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis as a suspect in the case. Following several delays, his trial is scheduled to begin in August 2026.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Carries The Olympic Torch Through Italy Ahead Of The Opening Ceremony

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty
Snoop Dogg (8) Music Snoop Dogg Admits 2Pac Was A "Better Dad" To His Son Than Him
13th Annual MTV Video Music Awards Hip-Hop History Snoop Dogg Says 2Pac Inspired His "Pimp" Style
NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State Music Suge Knight Recalls 2Pac Allegedly Punching Snoop Dogg In The Face Over Diddy & Biggie
Comments 1